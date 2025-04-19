What time will Tracker season 2 episode 17 be released on CBS? Release timings for all regions

Tracker season 2 episode 17 is set to air on April 20, 2025. Fans can look forward to another intense and gripping episode titled Memories, which will be broadcast at 8 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on CBS. If you miss the live airing, season 2 episode 17 will be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV shortly after its broadcast.

The episode tracks Colter Shaw, the accomplished tracker, on yet another emotionally charged trip. The show, as usual, promises action-packed scenes, high-stakes drama, and a closer examination of Colter's personal conflicts and relationships.

In Tracker season 2 episode 17, Colter Shaw faces a personal case when his friend Randy enlists him to locate a missing woman. A close friend of Randy's ex-girlfriend, the woman has vanished following a night out in Reno. Randy finds the case personally relevant, which increases the stakes and complicates the inquiry.

Shaw's expertise in tracking is tested as he navigates personal feelings while racing against time. As he uncovers more about the missing woman's disappearance, Shaw faces unexpected emotional challenges that could affect both his mission and his bond with Randy.

Disclaimer: Release timings may vary slightly depending on your location and platform.

Tracker season 2 episode 17 release time for all regions in the USA

For those waiting to catch Tracker season 2 episode 17, here is a table outlining the release times across different regions of the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) April 20, 2025 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CST) April 20, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) April 20, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) April 20, 2025 5:00 PM

What to expect from Tracker season 2 episode 17

The focus of Tracker season 2 episode 17 will likely shift to Colter Shaw's emotional and personal development. Deeper ramifications for Shaw arise from the missing woman investigation, particularly when it involves his close friend Randy.

This is one of the season's more intimate episodes since Shaw is drawn into uncharted emotional territory by this case. Even though Shaw is an experienced tracker, his relationship with the individuals in this case compels him to face his own feelings and history.

The relationship between Colter Shaw and Randy is further developed in this episode, which also emphasizes their past and the effects of it. With its exciting turns and tense scenes, Tracker season 2 episode 17 will continue to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while delving into the complexity of interpersonal relationships.

Production, direction, and cast of Tracker season 2

Tracker season 2 is produced by CBS, with the episode Memories directed by Yangzom Brauen. The executive producers for the series include Justin Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters, Jeffrey Deaver, and Elwood Reid. Alex Katnelson and Amanda Morlock wrote the screenplay for this episode.

Justin Hartley plays the brilliant tracker Colter Shaw in the main cast of Tracker season 2. Shaw's close friend Randy, played by Chris Lee, has a major part in episode 17. In later episodes, Eric Graise reprises his role as Bobby Exley, while Fiona Rene plays Reenie Greene. More of Randy's backstory is revealed in this episode, enhancing his status as a crucial and recurrent character in the series.

All the Tracker season 2 released episodes are now available to stream on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.

