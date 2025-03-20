What time will Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7 be available to watch? Release timings for all regions

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7, titled Croak, will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime starting Friday, March 21, 2025. The episode will be accessible at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

For cable TV viewers, the episode will air on Showtime on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As the show delves deeper into psychological trauma, secrets, and survival instincts, fans can expect another intense and suspenseful hour.

The plot of Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7 focuses on the growing tensions among the survivors. The emotional turmoil is clearly visible as their brittle relationships continue to fray. Lottie has a major impact on the group since her rituals veer into darker directions.

Given that more people are being pushed to their limits, the title Croak suggests sinister developments. The episode will expose more layers of the survivors' spiraling down, so posing both literal and symbolic dangers to their already precarious existence.

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7 release time for all regions

Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7 will be released in different time zones on Paramount+ with Showtime. Below is the table showing the release time for major regions in the United States:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 21, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 21, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 21, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 21, 2025 12:00 AM

For viewers on Showtime, the episode will air on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Plot of Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7

In Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7, the survivors continue to face increasingly dire situations, both mentally and physically. With Croak being the episode's title, the dark tone points to major forthcoming events.

More thorough investigation of the psychological and emotional breakdowns of the survivors will help to clarify how the wilderness and past behavior are affecting them. Introducing new characters will add to the growing anarchy. Though their arrival indicates that more danger looms, these characters could either help or hinder the survivors.

The episode will also focus on Lottie's growing influence over the group. As she continues to push her rituals, it’s clear her beliefs are leading the survivors into more dangerous territory. With escalating tensions and trust issues, this episode will highlight the group’s fragility.

As their past traumas resurface, it becomes harder for the survivors to distinguish between what’s real and what’s shaped by their psychological descent. Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 7 promises to keep viewers on edge as these fractured relationships unravel further.

Production, direction, and cast of Yellowjackets Season 3

Yellowjackets Season 3 continues under the creative direction of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, all of whom reprise their roles as adult survivors.

Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, and Jasmin Savoy Brown help the younger cast to vividly depict the teen versions of the survivors. New faces like Nelson Franklin and Ashley Sutton add more characters who help the mystery to develop.

What happened in Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6?

The survivors in Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 6, Thanksgiving, are struggling with psychological as well as emotional upheaval. While their complicated relationships show cracks, the episode sees the survivors still battling the trauma they have endured. The already delicate balance of the group is thrown off when new people arrive.

Two new characters come upon the horrific ritual involving Coach Ben's body at the climax of the episode. This graphic sequence emphasizes just how far the survivors have fallen into anarchy.

The macabre scene shocks the newcomers, who seem to be lost hikers and start to doubt the mental state of the survivors. Their surprising presence lends yet another level of mystery, leaving viewers wondering about their motives and how they would fit the survivor narrative.

The episode highlights the extreme steps the group has gone to survive as they battle to retain their sanity. Viewers are left wondering if there is any hope for the survivors' recovery or if they are too far gone in face of this troubling behavior.

Yellowjackets Season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

