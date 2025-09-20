Where was Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 premiered on September 19, 2025, on Netflix. Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind Money Heist, the series explores a story of survival and betrayal.Set against the backdrop of a looming World War III, the series portrays the lives of ultra-rich individuals who seek refuge in an underground bunker, the Kimera Underground Park. The series showcases the claustrophobic and tense dynamics of this luxurious shelter, where old family secrets and power struggles quickly unfold.The primary filming of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 took place entirely in Madrid, Spain, at the Tres Cantos production hub, one of Netflix's largest studios in Europe.Filming locations of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTres Cantos production hub, Madrid, SpainMost of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 was filmed at Netflix’s Tres Cantos production hub, located in the Ciudad de la Tele (TV City) area of Tres Cantos, Madrid. This studio, one of the largest in Europe, became the space to create the vast and intricate sets required for the show.The hub, which opened in 2019, is known for putting on the best Spanish shows. The hub, which had 10 large sound stages, was the right place to build the bunker world. Advanced virtual production techniques were used to bring the underground world to life.Also read: 10 best Netflix book adaptations to streamCreation of the bunker setA still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)The Kimera Underground Park, which is the main setting of Billionaires' Bunker season 1, was built on sound stages at Tres Cantos. It took a few months and a lot of set pieces to put together this megaset, which is more than 7,000 square meters.The set was made to look like it was made in a minimalist style after World War II. It gave the show a tight but luxurious atmosphere. The luxury lounges, spa areas, and secret rooms in the bunker set added to the show's focus on the stress and secrecy inside the bunker walls.Virtual production and digital effectsThe production made use of innovative in-camera VFX techniques to create realistic digital backgrounds for the series. Virtual screens, including a 30 x 6 meter panel, were used to simulate the environment outside the bunker.External filming locationsA still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)In addition to the Tres Cantos production hub, Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 included brief external filming in nearby locations such as Playa de la Barrosa and Colmenar Viejo.These places were used for exterior shots that went well with the main filming setting. Colmenar Viejo, which is close to the studio, offered more setting details, and Playa de la Barrosa gave the series a moody feel.The plot of Billionaires' Bunker season 1A still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 takes place in a world where a nuclear war threat forces a group of very wealthy people to seek safety in the fancy Kimera Underground Park. The bunker has high-end features like a spa, gym, and cocktail bar to make sure the rich people who live there are comfortable.However, things get worse between the locals when old family fights and dark secrets come to light. The show looks at how these people are forced to face their pasts and the moral problems that come up when they are confined and under a lot of stress in their fancy cave.The series is available for streaming on Netflix.