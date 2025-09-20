  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Where was Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Where was Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Sep 20, 2025 11:36 GMT
Filming locations of Billionaires&rsquo; Bunker season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda/Original Image via Netflix)
Filming locations of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda/Original Image via Netflix)

Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 premiered on September 19, 2025, on Netflix. Created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the masterminds behind Money Heist, the series explores a story of survival and betrayal.

Ad

Set against the backdrop of a looming World War III, the series portrays the lives of ultra-rich individuals who seek refuge in an underground bunker, the Kimera Underground Park. The series showcases the claustrophobic and tense dynamics of this luxurious shelter, where old family secrets and power struggles quickly unfold.

The primary filming of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 took place entirely in Madrid, Spain, at the Tres Cantos production hub, one of Netflix's largest studios in Europe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Filming locations of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1

Ad

Tres Cantos production hub, Madrid, Spain

Most of Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 was filmed at Netflix’s Tres Cantos production hub, located in the Ciudad de la Tele (TV City) area of Tres Cantos, Madrid. This studio, one of the largest in Europe, became the space to create the vast and intricate sets required for the show.

The hub, which opened in 2019, is known for putting on the best Spanish shows. The hub, which had 10 large sound stages, was the right place to build the bunker world. Advanced virtual production techniques were used to bring the underground world to life.

Ad

Also read: 10 best Netflix book adaptations to stream

Creation of the bunker set

A still from Billionaires&rsquo; Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The Kimera Underground Park, which is the main setting of Billionaires' Bunker season 1, was built on sound stages at Tres Cantos. It took a few months and a lot of set pieces to put together this megaset, which is more than 7,000 square meters.

Ad

The set was made to look like it was made in a minimalist style after World War II. It gave the show a tight but luxurious atmosphere. The luxury lounges, spa areas, and secret rooms in the bunker set added to the show's focus on the stress and secrecy inside the bunker walls.

Virtual production and digital effects

The production made use of innovative in-camera VFX techniques to create realistic digital backgrounds for the series. Virtual screens, including a 30 x 6 meter panel, were used to simulate the environment outside the bunker.

Ad

External filming locations

A still from Billionaires&rsquo; Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)

In addition to the Tres Cantos production hub, Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 included brief external filming in nearby locations such as Playa de la Barrosa and Colmenar Viejo.

Ad

These places were used for exterior shots that went well with the main filming setting. Colmenar Viejo, which is close to the studio, offered more setting details, and Playa de la Barrosa gave the series a moody feel.

The plot of Billionaires' Bunker season 1

A still from Billionaires&rsquo; Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)
A still from Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Billionaires’ Bunker season 1 takes place in a world where a nuclear war threat forces a group of very wealthy people to seek safety in the fancy Kimera Underground Park. The bunker has high-end features like a spa, gym, and cocktail bar to make sure the rich people who live there are comfortable.

Ad

However, things get worse between the locals when old family fights and dark secrets come to light. The show looks at how these people are forced to face their pasts and the moral problems that come up when they are confined and under a lot of stress in their fancy cave.

The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications