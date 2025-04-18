Where is Ellie Friar now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

Ellie Friar is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the 2017 killing of her father, Aaron Friar. At just 15 years old, she was charged as an adult following a joint investigation by Medford police and prosecutors.

According to multiple sources, including a CBS News report dated April 18, 2025, Ellie, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend Gavin MacFarlane and his friend Russell Jones II, was implicated in a premeditated plan to murder Aaron. They allegedly cited his disapproval of Ellie’s relationship.

MacFarlane later confessed to bludgeoning Aaron with a baseball bat while he slept. As per the Oxygen report dated March 3, 2024, Ellie was accused of helping dispose of the body, which was later found dumped along a rural embankment.

The next episode of 48 Hours, First Love, Then Murder, will revisit the case and the investigation that resulted in her conviction.

Investigators said Ellie Friar’s s*xual relationship with Gavin MacFarlane may have fueled tension between them and her father

The murder of 50-year-old Aaron Friar on October 2, 2017, stemmed from a violent plot involving his 15-year-old daughter, Ellie Friar, her 19-year-old boyfriend, Gavin MacFarlane, and a third accomplice, Russell Jones II. According to Orange, the relationship between Ellie Friar and MacFarlane had caused growing conflict within the Friar household.

Aaron had reportedly disapproved of the couple’s age-inappropriate relationship. He had forbidden his daughter from seeing MacFarlane, a decision that investigators believe intensified tensions and ultimately led to his death.

Authorities stated Aaron Friar was attacked with a baseball bat while asleep on his living room couch. According to a CBS News report dated April 18, 2025, lead detective Bill Ford said that investigators found Aaron Friar’s body down a secluded embankment in Medford, Oregon. They were led to the location after Jones directed them there during questioning. Ford stated:

“He ends up saying he wasn’t responsible for Aaron’s death, but he helped load the body.”

MacFarlane eventually confessed to the murder, claiming he acted out of anger after being told by Ellie that her father had abused her and that she was pregnant. However, medical tests confirmed that Ellie was not pregnant, and investigators found no history or evidence of abuse.

Police doubt Ellie Friar’s initial claims

Initially, Ellie claimed she was trying to escape an allegedly abusive home and had planned to run away. She informed investigators that Russell Jones showed up carrying a machete and was responsible for her father’s death. However, her version of events quickly changed under scrutiny.

Officers flagged inconsistencies, including her false name and age, and statements that didn’t align with forensic findings. According to the Oxygen report dated March 3, 2024, Detective Bill Ford said:

“Ellie just wanted her dad out of her life so she could be with Gavin.”

Jones contradicted Ellie’s account, stating that it was MacFarlane who used a baseball bat to bludgeon Aaron and that Ellie helped dispose of the weapon. His confession led police to Aaron’s remains, along with the tarp and bat used in the crime.

The upcoming episode of 48 Hours, titled First Love Then Murder, documents the investigation and courtroom developments.

Sentences and aftermath

MacFarlane pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison, with parole eligibility in 2043. Due to his relationship with the underage Ellie Friar, he also faced third-degree rape charges. Jones received a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder.

Ellie Friar entered a plea agreement and received a 25-year sentence for her role in conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree burglary. She will begin her sentence in a juvenile facility until she turns 25, and will be eligible for parole in 2041, at age 39.

This case will be spotlighted on 48 Hours, highlighting the investigation and legal proceedings involving themes of emotional manipulation, violence, and familial conflict.

Stay tuned for more updates.

