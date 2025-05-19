Where was Franklin series filmed? All filming locations explored

Franklin is a biographical drama miniseries that was released on Apple TV+ on April 12, 2024. It was directed by Tim Van Patten and based on a screenplay by Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder.

The series chronicles the eight years Benjamin Franklin spent in France trying to persuade Louis XVI to help in the American Revolutionary War. It was primarily shot around the historical places of France.

The series stars Michael Douglas, Noah Jupe, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, Thibault de Montalembert, Assaad Bouab, Théodore Pellerin, Tom Hughes, and Jeanne Balibar in prominent roles.

Franklin was filmed in France

As mentioned, the series was mostly shot on location in France at the sites that Benjamin Franklin had visited and lived in. Below are the main sites where the show was filmed:

Paris

Paris, the beautiful capital of France, was the primary location for shooting the series. Many historic buildings and sites feature in the story as Benjamin meets various influential people of the French elite to persuade the monarchy to support a democracy. Benjamin had set up a laboratory in the Chateau de la Muette, situated at 2 Rue André Pascal.

Shooting in Paris gives the production crew the benefit of using well-preserved historic sites such as Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre Museum, among others. Michael Douglas shared many pictures and videos on his Instagram account while shooting around the Seine River.

Versaille

The historic city of Versailles used to be the residence of Louis XVI. Benjamin spent most of his time in the famous Palace of Versailles at Place d'Armes, where a large portion of the series was shot. The palace, now a museum, used to be the main place of socialization for the elite and influential.

In an interview with Collider, published on April 12, 2024, Michael Douglas revealed that only two sets were created for the entire series; the rest were all shot on location. He said,

"We only had two sets in eight hour-long episodes. Everything else was practical — practical for the 1780s. It made all the difference in the world. Because not only was it the locations, shooting at Versailles every Monday, but it was just the environment of being in France."

What is the series about?

The series tells the story of Benjamin Franklin's years in France during the American Revolution. He spent eight years trying to persuade the French elite to help the Americans against the British. The biographical story is full of political intrigue, drama, and suspense.

Here's the official synopsis by Apple TV+:

"Benjamin Franklin is world-famous for his electrical experiments. But his passion and power are put to the test when he embarks on a secret mission to France."

How many episodes are there in the series?

Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin (Image via Apple TV+)

The series has eight episodes, released between April 12, 2024, and May 17, 2024. All the episodes were directed by Tim Van Patten.

Below is the complete list of episodes with their titles:

Episode 1: Sauce for Prayers

Sauce for Prayers Episode 2: Welcome, Mischief

Welcome, Mischief Episode 3: Pride and Gout

Pride and Gout Episode 4: Small Revenge

Small Revenge Episode 5: The Natural State of Man

The Natural State of Man Episode 6: Beauty and Folly

Beauty and Folly Episode 7: Begin by Creeping

Begin by Creeping Episode 8: Think of Three Things

