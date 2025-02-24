Richard Guilliatt is an Australian investigative journalist known for exposing the fraudulent cancer claims of former Australian influencer Belle Gibson. As per The Australian, in 2015, while working for The Weekend Australian Magazine, he uncovered inconsistencies in Gibson’s statements, leading to revelations about her fabricated illness and financial misconduct. His reporting played a crucial role in bringing the deception to public attention.

Guilliatt has worked in journalism since 1978, contributing to publications like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Sydney Morning Herald. He later joined News Limited as a staff writer until June 2021 before shifting to independent journalism.

As of February 2025, Guilliatt continues his work in Sydney, contributing to The Australian and engaging in discussions about media representations of real-life events. He maintains an active presence on social media platforms, sharing insights related to his work and current projects.

Recently, Richard Guilliatt has been vocal about Netflix’s The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, expressing concerns over the dramatization inaccuracies in its portrayal of the Belle Gibson case as per The Australian. He continues writing investigative stories and co-hosts Shadow of Doubt, an award-winning true-crime podcast.

“I hope it's had an impact in terms of people's gullibility about accepting advice on very serious health conditions online.”- Richard Guilliatt on the Belle Gibson case

The release of Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series based on the Belle Gibson scandal, has sparked mixed reactions. While some viewers praised its critique of the online wellness industry, others, particularly those directly affected by Gibson's actions, found it insensitive. As the show's trailer proclaimed, it is a "true-ish story, based on a lie," hinting that it takes creative liberties in its dramatization.

Richard Guilliatt, who was instrumental in uncovering Belle Gibson’s fraudulent claims, noted that the case remains one of Australia's "most bizarre and flagrant online scams," as per Time's February 21, 2025, article. Reflecting on the impact of his investigation, he stated:

"I like to think that it really was a wake-up call for a lot of people... I hope it's had an impact in terms of people's gullibility about accepting advice on very serious health conditions online."

Richard Guilliatt's role in exposing Belle Gibson

Richard Guilliatt, an Australian investigative journalist, was among the first to uncover inconsistencies in Belle Gibson’s claims. He closely examined her story, particularly her alleged cancer diagnosis and supposed recovery through alternative medicine. His findings contradicted Gibson’s public narrative, revealing that she had never been diagnosed with brain cancer. This was first reported in The Weekend Australian Magazine in March 2015.

His interest in the case was also personal. His wife, Susan, had been diagnosed with cancer in 2005, making him aware of how vulnerable patients could be to misleading health claims. Doubting Gibson’s story, he conducted thorough research and consulted medical professionals who refuted her claims. In 2015, as allegations of charity fraud emerged, Guilliatt arranged to interview her.

During their conversation, Gibson hesitated and expressed doubts about her own diagnosis for the first time. This moment, recorded in his report, cast further doubt on her credibility as per The Weekend Australian Magazine, reported via The Cinemaholic, on February 22, 2025.

Guilliatt also investigated Gibson’s online history. He found a skateboarding forum where, in 2009, she claimed to have had open-heart surgery at 17 and being resuscitated. He also noted similarities between her story and that of another user who had previously described their brain cancer diagnosis. These discoveries, first published in The Weekend Australian Magazine, played a key role in exposing her deception, leading to legal scrutiny and public backlash.

Richard Guilliatt's whereabouts now

Richard Guilliatt left The Weekend Australian Magazine in 2020 and later joined News Limited, where he worked as a staff writer until June 2021. Since then, he has continued as an independent journalist, contributing to The Australian and maintaining his reputation as a leading investigative reporter.

With the release of Netflix’s The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist, Guilliatt has been outspoken about the inaccuracies in its portrayal of the Belle Gibson investigation. As per The Australian, February 14, 2025, report, he has criticized how the dramatization altered key details and found it particularly frustrating that his wife’s real-life cancer battle was woven into the show without proper acknowledgment.

Richard Guilliatt is not just a journalist, he also co-hosts Shadow of Doubt, a true crime podcast produced by The Australian. The podcast has been well received, earning the Gold award for serialized podcasts at the 2024 New York Festivals Radio Awards. Subsequently, in 2023, Radio Today named it the Best Crime Podcast. Guilliatt currently resides in Sydney and continues to inform the public and highlight important stories through his investigative work.

Guilliatt has also written books. Talk of the Devil: Repressed Memory and the Ritual Abuse Witch-Hunt examines the debate over repressed memories. He co-authored The Wolf, which tells the story of a German warship’s mission during World War I.

