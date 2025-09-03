Where is Ruby Franke now, of Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence? Explained

Investigation Discovery has released a new true-crime docuseries, Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, which delves into the disturbing case of YouTube vlogger mom, Ruby Franke, and her former business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence revisits Franke’s momentous rise as a popular family vlogger on her now-defunct channel 8 Passengers, and how it all came crashing down following her partnership with Jodi Hildebrandt.The women were arrested in August 2023 after Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s home in Utah and sought help from a neighbor, as per People magazine. This uncovered a horrific truth about how the two women would abuse Franke’s kids, among others, with their harsh parenting methods.In February 2024, both Franke and Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and received consecutive prison sentences, according to the outlet. Currently, Franke remains incarcerated in Salt Lake City’s Utah State Correctional Facility, awaiting her final sentencing, which is scheduled for December 2026.Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence explores how Franke’s rigid parenting and Hildebrandt’s extreme religious teachings created a toxic environment for Franke’s children.Who is Ruby Franke from Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRuby Franke was once a widely recognized family vlogger and influencer. She rose to fame in 2015 with her YouTube channel 8 Passengers, where she shared about her life with her husband, Kevin Franke, and their six children. Her channel amassed millions of views, generating over $100,000 a month in ad revenue, as per Business Insider.However, even at the height of her popularity, Ruby’s strict disciplinary methods drew criticism, with her viewers expressing concern about her strict parenting methods, which included withholding food and isolating children for extended periods.Despite backlash, Ruby defended her approach and expressed unwavering belief in her own methods. Eventually, this led her into a troubling alliance with Jodi Hildebrandt, a therapist who also had extreme views on discipline and sin. Following her tie-up with Hildebrandt, Franke got divorced and moved into Hildebrandt’s home with her children, reported People magazine.What did Ruby Franke do? Details explored on Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and InfluenceThe case came to light when Franke’s 12-year-old son escaped from Hildebrandt’s home in Ivins, Utah. He appeared malnourished and had duct tape around his ankles. He sought out a neighbor and begged for food, water, and help. When the police responded to the situation, they found Franke’s then nine-year-old daughter in similarly abusive conditions inside the house, as per CBS News.Investigators alleged that the children were subjected to torture, like being bound with ropes, denied food, forced to labor outside barefoot in extreme heat, and being told they were possessed by evil spirits. These claims were also made by Hildebrandt’s niece, Jessi, who lived with Hildebrandt when they were a teen, according to People magazine.Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence screening (Image via Getty)Both Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse. In December 2023, Ruby pleaded guilty to four counts, acknowledging her role in the abuse and agreeing to testify against Hildebrandt, reported CBS News.The outlet also reported that days later, Hildebrandt entered a similar plea, and prosecutors said that their abuse was motivated by religious extremism. They noted that Hildebrandt claimed to receive direct communication from God and convinced Franke that extreme punishments were necessary to redeem her children.According to Franke’s family members, Ruby had been brainwashed by Hildebrandt, who systematically isolated her from her husband and extended family. Her husband, Kevin Franke, who filed for divorce in November 2023, has been fighting for custody of their four youngest children, who remain under the care of Utah’s Division of Child and Family Services, as per People magazine.Where is Ruby Franke now?CBS News reported that in February 2024, Ruby Franke was sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of one to 15 years each. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole will determine the length of her incarceration, which could be between four and 30 years.Ruby Franke is currently incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City, and her parole hearing is scheduled for December 2026, according to People magazine.Investigation Discovery’s Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence, which was released on September 1, 2025, with its first two episodes, explores in detail what Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt did.Catch more about the case on Ruby &amp; Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence.