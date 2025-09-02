5 key details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence is a four-part true crime docuseries premiering on Investigation Discovery on Monday, September 1 at 9 pm ET. Viewers can stream the episodes on HBO Max or through platforms like Philo, DirecTV, and Sling Blue.

Ad

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence is also bundled with Hulu and Disney+ for a discounted subscription. The show looks into the case of YouTuber Ruby Franke and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence is a book about Ruby and Jodi's complicated relationship. They were caught in August 2023 on multiple counts of aggravated child abuse.

Franke was once known for her family-oriented YouTube channel 8 Passengers. Hildebrandt was a therapist and the founder of the ConneXions program, found to be operating under manipulative and dangerous beliefs.

Ad

Trending

Their practices went far beyond therapy, leading to severe physical and emotional abuse of Ruby’s children inside Hildebrandt’s Utah home.

Some key facts about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence

1) A Vlogger and a Therapist: The Dangerous Bond

Details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (Image via Unsplash)

Ruby Franke is well-known on YouTube for her parenting program 8 Passengers, which pushed a strict and religious home life. When she met Jodi Hildebrandt, the founder of the ConneXions program, it changed her life and the way she raised her kids. What began as a business relationship quickly turned into a very close friendship.

Ad

According to People, published on September 1, 2025, Jodi had a long-standing pattern of psychological abuse. Her niece, Jessi Hildebrandt, shared that Jodi believed she was fighting Satan through controlling behavior,

“She would tell me… Jesus is literally, not figuratively, working through her. And that I should be grateful because she was saving me from Satan.”

This kind of thinking became central in her work with Ruby. Ruby adopted Jodi’s ideology, which soon influenced how she treated her children. Together, they created an environment of harsh discipline, disguised as spiritual correction.

Ad

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Judy Naylor's brutal crime

2) The ConneXions Program: A tool for control

Details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (Image via Unsplash)

Jodi Hildebrandt ran a self-help and therapy group called ConneXions, which she presented as a faith-based counseling program. But the program encouraged clients, especially kids, to be manipulated, give in, and be controlled. Ruby Franke not only started to use these methods, but she also helped make them more popular.

Ad

Former clients, including Jessi, described the teachings as abusive.

“She focused on the things that brought me the most identity and took them from me,” Jessi said.

This refers to how Jodi banned them from studying, playing piano, or using makeup. Jessi was even made to sleep outside on the balcony in freezing temperatures.

The ConneXions program used spiritual language to justify the abuse. Ruby’s household became a test zone for these teachings. The docuseries presents this through first-hand interviews and expert analysis, showing how religion and therapy were twisted into tools of harm.

Ad

Read More: 5 chilling details about Ursula Duran's brutal killing

3) The escape that exposed everything

Details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (Image via Unsplash)

The horrifying truth of Ruby and Jodi’s actions came to light when Ruby’s 12-year-old son escaped from Jodi’s Utah home in August 2023. He had been starved, bound, and injured. The boy climbed out of a window and went to a neighbor’s house for help. The neighbor immediately called 911.

Ad

Police discovered another child, 9-year-old Eve, inside the house in a similar condition—malnourished and physically abused. The details uncovered were shocking.

Authorities found torture tools, including rope, handcuffs, and records of severe punishments like plunging the child’s head in water and dressing wounds with cayenne pepper and honey.

These findings led to the immediate arrest of both women. According to prosecutors, the children were subjected to “concentration camp-like conditions.” This single act of bravery by the child led to the end of a long cycle of hidden abuse.

Ad

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Samantha Stites's twisted case of abduction

4) A pattern of psychological and physical abuse

Details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (Image via Unsplash)

The abuse was not limited to physical violence. The docuseries explores the psychological warfare used by Jodi and Ruby. Jessi Hildebrandt, who lived with Jodi in their teens, was forced to accept that they were a sinner beyond repair. Jessi shared,

Ad

“I believed all of this so fully and thoroughly that I deserved this, that God was testing me. And if I can just get through this, then I'll be a good righteous Mormon child.”

Jessi was forced to run for hours, duct-taped across the mouth, and limited to seven-minute showers. Even tampons were forbidden, with Jodi accusing Jessi of being a s*x addict.

Ad

The abuse was worked by making the victims feel guilty for their pain. Ruby used these same methods in her home, punishing her children harshly and cutting them off from their father and siblings.

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Carl Watts' crime

5) Sentencing and public outcry

Details about Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (Image via Unsplash)

After their arrest, both Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts of child abuse. In early 2024, they were each sentenced to four consecutive prison terms, meaning they could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Ad

“This case is about control, submission, and power cloaked in religion and therapy,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Investigation Discovery.

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence explores the larger danger posed by influencers misusing their platform and the risks of unregulated self-help programs.

The thought that Jodi could be released one day still haunts Jessi.

“The idea that she could somehow get herself out of this is terrifying to me,” they said to People.

Ad

Also Read: 5 chilling details about Amy Reese's twisted crime

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence is now streaming on HBO Max, Investigation Discovery, and platforms like Philo, DirecTV, and Sling Blue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More