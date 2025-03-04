Where is Susan McIntyre now? Details about Toxic Town subject, explored

The Netflix British drama series Toxic Town tells its story from the perspective of Susan McIntyre. Written and created by Jack Thorne, it is based on the real-life phenomenon of the Corby Poisonings. It focuses on the 2009 lawsuit filed by the mothers of Corby against the Borough Council, where the mismanagement of toxic waste led to disabilities in the children of pregnant women.

Ad

The series depicts how the responsibility for monitoring and properly managing toxic waste was neglected, resulting in many children being born with limb differences and other physical issues. This incident became a major crisis for the Corby community, and these mothers fought to have their voices heard and hold those responsible accountable.

According to the Cinemaholic, Susan McIntyre is now in her 50s and lives in Corby. Her sons, Daniel and Connor, left home years ago, and she is now enjoying her retirement years on her own. She spends most of her time with her family and relatives.

Ad

Trending

Susan McIntyre's sons are still a significant part of her life, and Connor's fiancée, Em Lou Young, has also become part of the family. She stays highly engaged on social media, frequently posting motivational quotes.

Susan McIntyre's decade-long legal battle for justice for her son Connor

Ad

According to The Cinemaholic, Susan McIntyre moved to Corby when she was three years old, like many others who came to work in the steel factories. Years later, when the steel factory closed, its toxic waste mismanagement affected pregnant women, including Susan. At the time, she worked in various factories around the town and lived with her partner, Peter.

When Susan McIntyre gave birth to her second son, Connor, she felt something was wrong as whispers started among the nurses. It turns out Connor was born without one of his hands, a consequence of the toxic waste from the steel factory. Peter, unable to accept the situation, left Susan eight months after Connor's birth, leaving her to raise their two children alone.

Ad

Afterward, Susan McIntyre spent years trying to help Connor live a normal life and ensured he didn't feel different from other children. However, she continued to face many challenges.

What is Toxic Town all about? Explored

Ad

Toxic Town is a British drama series based on a real-life event in Corby, where the mismanagement of toxic steel waste led to severe health issues for the town's residents. The 2009 lawsuit filed by Corby's mothers against the Borough Council is at the heart of the story, triggered by the toxic waste exposure affecting pregnant women and their children. The story follows Susan McIntyre, whose son Connor was born with a deformed hand due to toxic exposure.

Ad

Alongside Susan, viewers will see the struggles of two other mothers, Tracey Taylor and Maggie Mahon. Both Susan McIntyre and Maggie Mahon's children were born with limb deformities. However, Tracey's daughter, Shelby, was born with a severe heart defect and tragically passed away days after her birth. The story highlights their decade-long legal battle for justice against the Corby Borough Council.

Tracey Taylor's story adds a unique perspective, as her daughter's heart condition did not fit the case focused on limb deformities. Though Shelby's case was excluded from the lawsuit, Tracey remained determined to fight for justice for the other affected children. Toxic Town captures the emotional and legal struggles these mothers faced in their pursuit of justice.

Ad

Ad

This drama series highlights the relentless struggle of the mothers of Corby. The legal battle was challenging, but in the end, it led to a significant outcome.

To find out more about the results of their fight and the emotional journey they endured, this powerful and moving drama series is a must-watch.

Toxic Town was released on Netflix on February 27 and is now available for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE