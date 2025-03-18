Where is Tara Kerrigan now? All about John O’Keefe’s friend ahead of A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read

Tara Kerrigan, a close friend of Boston Police Department officer John O'Keefe, reportedly met him in 2001, shortly after they started dating which turned into a decades-long friendship.

Ad

However, on January 29, 2022, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe's remains were found at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts, outside the home of another police officer, Brian Albert. The evidence gathered by the authorities seemingly hinted against John's girlfriend, Karen Read, raising suspicions about her involvement in John's murder.

After John's death, Karen Read was prosecuted on charges that she had allegedly hit her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her car and left him to die.

Ad

Trending

The entire incident, case investigation, and Karen Read's connection with this case are covered in A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read. The TV series also features an exclusive interview with John's friend Tara Kerrigan, who shares the impact of John's death on her.

According to Tara Kerrigan's LinkedIn profile, she works as a freelance writer and product manager in Boston, Massachusetts. Also, she has nearly 20 years of professional experience.

Ad

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read premiered on Monday, March 17, at 9 PM EST on Investigation Discovery. The series is available for streaming on DIRECTV Stream, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

Tara Kerrigan and John O'Keefe met in 2001

Ad

As Cinemaholic reported on March 15, Tara Kerrigan met John O'Keefe in 2001, and soon, they started dating. Unfortunately, their romantic relationship ended, but they remained friends throughout the years and remained in touch. However, in January 2022, John suddenly died, which was a shock for Tara. According to Cinemaholic, Tara said:

“I hung up and I lost it. I remember pounding on my dresser and just literally screaming, ‘Not John O’Keefe,’ over and over.”

Ad

This was not a case of a common death but the murder of police officer John O'Keefe. John's remains were found outside the home of another police officer in Canton, Massachusetts. His girlfriend, Karen Read, came under suspicion by police authorities as they found pieces of a broken taillight, said to match a broken light on Read's car

As Karen came into the media spotlight because of this case, Tara wrote an article titled, Remembering the Real Victim in the Karen Read Case, My Friend John O’Keefe. Through this article, Tara aimed to show that the real victim was John, not Karen. The article was published in April 2024.

Ad

Tara Kerrigan worked in the film industry in different roles

A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read (Image via Pexels)

Tara Kerrigan started her career in 2005 as a Project Manager at Boston University Medical Center, where she worked until 2006. After that, she switched to the film industry in various roles. In 2007 and 2008, she worked as a production assistant in films including on Broadway and The Box.

Ad

Apart from this, she also worked as a producer, director, and camera operator on Walk the Talk. Additionally, she has served as a producer in projects like Finding Red Cloud, Engaged, and All Things Pass.

After almost two decades of experience working in various fields, Tara Kerrigan now works as a freelance writer and project manager in Boston, Massachusetts.

As per TV Insider, after the death of John O'Keefe, Read was arrested and charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death. However, Karen Read denied all these charges.

Ad

As per ABC News (published September 6, 2024), Read said:

"This is no life. I'm not in prison, but this is no life. I'm stressed every day. I'm waiting for the next shoe to drop. It just feels like a kind of purgatory."

One will get more details about this case and investigation in A Body in The Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, available on live-streaming platforms (DIRECTV Stream, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV).

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback