Where was The Last Thing He Told Me filmed? All filming locations explored

The Last Thing He Told Me was filmed in the locations where the story unfolds: California and Texas. Both locations brought the picturesque setting featured in the Jennifer Garner-led mystery thriller drama series based on Laura Dave's NY Times best-selling novel of the same name.

The seven-episode series debuted on Apple TV Plus in April 2023, and while it was initially conceived as a limited series, season 2 has received a green light, which will follow Dave's newly announced sequel set to be published in 2025.

The show's debut season's official synopsis reads:

"A woman must forge a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter in order to find her husband [Owen], who has mysteriously disappeared."

Trending

Besides the acting prowess of the Emmy-nominated Jennifer Garner as Hannah and Angourie Rice as Bailey, one of the interesting draws of the series is its beautiful backdrops, including the colorful floating homes where Garner and Rice's characters live.

Most of the production of The Last Thing He Told Me was filmed in Los Angeles and Sausalito in California

The show's production designer, Christopher Brown, shared with CN Traveler the key filming locations of the series:

"We knew we were going to have people coming in and out of the floating home, so the exterior was in Sausalito. Once you go inside the door, it's a soundstage in Los Angeles. All of the interiors are things that we could build and control—we didn't have to have a film crew shooting on a barge on the water."

There was also a scene in the show where Hannah was following a clue, which brought her into a bar in Austin. In reality, the scene wasn't filmed there, but in Silverlake in Los Angeles. The filming of the interior of the fictional Town Hotel where Hannah and Bailey stayed was also at the Embassy Suites in LA.

Later in the series, there is a scene where Hannah is displaying her work in a gallery. Brown said that it was shot at the LA showroom Pacific Design Center.

Also read: Sugar season 2: Everything we know so far

Meanwhile, the Sausalito-set part of The Last Thing He Told Me was to create a scenic backdrop for the series. The city's floating houseboat community was where the exterior of the floating home where Hannah and Owen live in the series was filmed.

Also read: Dark Matter episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Other California locations where the series was filmed

Some scenes in The Last Thing He Told Me were set in other parts of California. For instance, there was a scene where Hannah delivered one of her wooden bowl creations to a shop. While the store is made up, the scene was shot in the actual San Francisco Ferry Building.

Another San Francisco location that made it to the series is the Blue Bottle Coffee Shop on 2nd Street.

Also read: Where to watch Black Sails? Streaming options explored

The Last Thing He Told Me also filmed scenes in Austin, Texas

The show's production also hopped all over to Texas for filming, mostly the exterior of buildings and locations featured in The Last Thing He Told Me.

For instance, the exterior of the fictional Town Hotel was shot at the JW Marriott in Austin. The University of Texas in Austin, the home of the Giants, also made it into episode 1 of the series, which, according to Brown, was a feat of scheduling. He said:

"The Giants were in town, and the facility and Major League Baseball were accommodating to our needs and willing to play ball with what we needed."

Also read: Do Colin and Penelope stay together in Bridgerton?

Brown also shared that the crew was able to film the bats under the Congress Avenue Bridge on location, as written in the novel. Other Austin locations where the series was filmed include the Butterfly Bridge in the Austin Public Library, the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, the Texas Capitol, and the Sixth Street.

Watch The Last Thing He Told Me now streaming on Apple TV.

Also read: Evil Lives Here on ID: Was Katherine Devine one of Ted Bundy's victims?