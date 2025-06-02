Where is Thomas Maffei now? Details explored ahead of Toxic on ID

As of June 2025, Thomas Maffei is serving a 60-year prison sentence in Florida after being convicted of two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The case gained national attention after Maffei shot his ex-wife, Kate Ranta, and her father, Robert Ranta, in front of their four-year-old son in Coral Springs.

The violent 2012 attack, which followed a history of domestic abuse and protective orders, is the focus of the upcoming episode Don’t Shoot Mommy from the Investigation Discovery series Toxic, airing June 2, 2025, at 10 PM.

Thomas Maffei, a retired Air Force major, claimed that the shooting was not premeditated, citing mental health issues and involuntary intoxication. However, a jury disagreed, and he was sentenced in 2017 with a minimum mandatory of 50 years before parole eligibility, as per a CBS Miami report dated February 9, 2017.

Maffei’s case is frequently cited in broader debates about gun access and domestic violence, with survivor Kate Ranta later becoming a vocal advocate for policy reform.

On the day of the shooting, Thomas Maffei reportedly visited a VA clinic due to severe insomnia and symptoms of anxiety and depression

According to court testimonies, Thomas Maffei had visited a Veterans Affairs clinic just hours before he shot his ex-wife, Kate Ranta, and her father, Robert Ranta, at her Coral Springs apartment on November 2, 2012.

As per a CBS Miami report dated February 9, 2017, Maffei’s defense team argued that he was experiencing intense psychological distress, including panic attacks and severe insomnia, and was prescribed new medications the same day.

Psychiatrist Dr. David Kramer testified that Maffei had

“a significant amount of opiate, pain medication and a new prescription for clonazepam that had been prescribed hours before.”

Though he clarified he had reviewed Maffei’s medical records but never treated him personally. Despite these claims, prosecutors asserted the shooting was deliberate and rooted in a pattern of escalating domestic violence. As per the ABC News report dated June 7, 2024, the shooting occurred in front of Maffei’s four-year-old son, Will, who reportedly screamed,

“don't do it, daddy. Don't shoot mommy!’”

This key moment is highlighted in the upcoming Toxic episode Don’t Shoot Mommy, airing June 2, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

Maffei’s relationship with Kate Ranta had a long history of violence and control

Before the incident, Kate Ranta had obtained a temporary restraining order against Thomas Maffei following a domestic dispute in 2011. Law enforcement removed firearms from Maffei’s home, but he legally purchased a 9mm Beretta afterward, the same weapon used in the 2012 shooting, according to the March for Our Lives report dated June 13, 2024.

Kate had relocated with her son and was in the process of finalizing a divorce after repeated threats and incidents. Maffei’s behavior reportedly worsened in the months before the attack, and Kate’s father was visiting when the shooting occurred.

As outlined in a CBS12 News report dated October 3, 2024, Thomas Maffei arrived at her residence, attempted to force entry, and fired multiple rounds through the door, striking both Kate and Robert. Kate was hit in the breast and hand, and Robert sustained injuries to his side and arm. Both were airlifted to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Although the defense claimed the act lacked premeditation and stemmed from impaired judgment due to medication, the prosecution maintained that Maffei’s intent was evident. A Broward County jury convicted him of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and several additional charges, including armed burglary and child abuse.

Where is Thomas Maffei now?

As of June 2025, Thomas Maffei is serving a 60-year sentence following his conviction. He received two 60-year terms for each attempted murder count, with a minimum mandatory of 25 years per count, to be served consecutively.

According to the southfloridacriminalattorneysblog.com report dated December 10, 2017, this means Maffei will serve at least 50 years before any possibility of parole. Although the exact correctional facility is not publicly confirmed, he was sentenced in Broward County, Florida, and is likely incarcerated within the Florida Department of Corrections system.

Kate Ranta, who survived the shooting along with her father, has since become a national advocate for domestic violence survivors and gun safety legislation. She now resides in Massachusetts with her son and regularly shares her experience to support policy reform.

Her story has been cited in legal briefs and public campaigns, including the U.S. Supreme Court case U.S. v. Rahimi, which questions the legality of barring individuals with restraining orders from owning firearms.

In her own words from the March for Our Lives.org report:

“He bought a 9mm Beretta, the one he later used to try to murder us.”

Her advocacy, along with her son Will’s recent appearance at the Supreme Court, continues to shed light on the gaps in protective systems for domestic abuse victims.

The episode Don’t Shoot Mommy on Toxic on ID will revisit the events surrounding Thomas Maffei’s actions, the aftermath, and Kate Ranta’s continued efforts to bring awareness to the consequences of gun violence in domestic settings.

