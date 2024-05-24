Where to watch South Park: The End of Obesity? All streaming options explored

South Park is back with a new animated comedy TV special, South Park: The End of Obesity, which will be streaming early for US and Canadian audiences on Friday, May 24, on Paramount Plus.

In the latest hour-long special, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone aim at a new target: the current medicinal weight-loss drug craze. It’s inspired by the widespread use of Ozempic and other weight loss medications that are supposed to help those with obesity lose weight but instead are being “abused” by some people as part of a “get skinny fast” scheme.

The latest South Park: The End of Obesity special will join the six other streaming exclusive events: South Park: Post COVID (2021), South Park: Post COVID - The Return of COVID (2021), South Park: Streaming Wars (2022), South Park: Streaming Wars Part 2 (2022), South Park: Joining the Panderverse (2023), and South Park (Not Suitable for Children) (2023).

The franchise revolves around Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick and their adventures in and around the titular Colorado town. In the award-winning franchise’s latest special, overweight and foul-mouthed Eric enlists the help of the three boys, along with Butters, after he was denied access to a life-changing medicine that can help drastically bring down his weight.

Streaming details of South Park: The End of Obesity

South Park: The End of Obesity will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus beginning Friday, May 24 in the United States and Canada. For audiences in the UK, Latin America, Australia, France, Brazil, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, the latest South Park special will get the South Park new movie on Saturday, May 25.

If this new special stays true to previous South Park release patterns, fans can expect it to drop at midnight on May 24, 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

Paramount Plus holds the rights to the long-running animated comedy series, which is currently renewed until 2027. Currently, the platform features two subscription plans for those in the US: Paramount Plus Essential ($5.99/month) and Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99/month).

For those who don’t have a Paramount Plus subscription yet, the platform has a 7-day free trial that viewers can access upon signup.

What is South Park: The End of Obesity about?

As per the teaser trailer, the feature-length South Park new movie special will follow how the Colorado town deals with the rising popularity of semaglutide-based drugs used for weight loss, like Ozempic. More specifically, it gives a first look at Eric Cartman using Ozempic after he was advised by his doctor that “it’s time for some drastic measures to bring down his weight.”

While Eric's friends are skeptical of the drug and warn him about its potential side effects, he is determined to try the new regimen.

The official plot synopsis of South Park: The End of Obesity reads:

“The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.”

At its core, South Park: The End of Obesity promises to tackle Eric Cartman’s obesity, which has been a significant element in the character’s persona.

Ahead of the South Park: The End of Obesity release, check out the previous South Park specials, which are currently available for streaming on Paramount Plus.