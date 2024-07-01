Where to watch The Acolyte season 1 episode 6? Streaming option for the show explored

With only three episodes left until the conclusion of The Acolyte, fans are more than excited to find out what lies ahead of them. The only way to ascertain that is by tuning into Disney Plus on July 2, 2024, from 9 p.m. ET onwards.

The untitled sixth episode of The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg as Verosha drops this Tuesday, exclusively on the streaming service. Despite the OTT platform being available in most regions across the world, some might face difficulty accessing the show from specific locations.

For them, there's an easy way out, which will be discussed in this article. Read on to find out.

The Acolyte season 1 episode 6 will exclusively be available on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the only network that's associated with the release of episodes of The Acolyte.

For people who are already following the show on the streaming platform, the good news is that the next episode is almost around the corner. As stated earlier, episode 6 of the show will be released on July 2, 2024.

However, for people who are joining in later, the availability of the next episode entirely depends on when you wish to subscribe to the streaming service. A subscription for Disney Plus ranges somewhere between $7.99/month and $13.99/month. Besides a monthly plan, you can also opt for a yearly plan based on your requirements.

Nevertheless, there may be regions where the show is inaccessible on the platform. For them, the only way out is the usage of VPNs. Virtual Private Networks like Nord VPN and Express VPN can come in very handy during such situations.

While using a VPN after selecting the region on the service, just ensure that you keep the network running in the background throughout the session, and make sure that there are no internet disruptions and you are good to go.

About The Acolyte

The events of The Acolyte are set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace situating it somewhere towards the end of the Star Wars franchise's High Republic era. It stars Amandla Stenberg as Verosha and Mae-ho Aniseya, twin sisters who were separated at a very young age.

Others included in the cast of the show comprise Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dean-Charles Chapman Manny Jacinto, Joonas Suotamo, Lauren Brady, Margarita Levieva and Leah Brady.

Created by Leslye Headland, the synopsis for the science fiction television series based on George Lucas' Star Wars reads:

"An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master against a dangerous warrior from his past. As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems."

The show is executive-produced by Leslye Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Jason Micallef, Simon Emanuel, and Jeff F. King. It's produced by Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, Rayne Roberts and Rob Bredow.

As of now, The Acolyte is only available on Disney Plus. But, as observed in other instances, owing to their massive popularity sometimes shows such as this are also made available on other streaming platforms.

Therefore, if you are one of the unfortunate ones to not have access to the show despite everything, the best option for you will be to wait.

