Where was XO, Kitty season 2 filmed? All filming locations explored

All eight episodes of XO, Kitty season 2 dropped on Netflix on Thursday, January 16, 2025, much to the delight of fans. The series was packed with drama, betrayal, moments of self-discovery, compassion, and love. However, what truly stood out was the scenery, which served as a means of expression for the characters and supported their narratives.

XO, Kitty season 2 was filmed entirely in South Korea, with Seoul as the main filming site. From Bukjeong Village to PC Bang Internet Cafe, Gwangjang Market, and Alpensia Ski Resort, every location played a significant role in enhancing the show's narrative.

XO, Kitty season 2 primary filming locations

1) Kaywon University of Art and Design

Kaywon University of Art and Design (Image via Kaywon University of Art and Design)

KISS (Korean Independent School of Seoul), the central setting of XO, Kitty season 2, is a fictional institution. The exterior shots of the school that viewers see were actually filmed at Kaywon University of Art and Design. Additionally, various exterior scenes were captured at different locations throughout Seoul, South Korea.

2) Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan

Independence Hall of Korea (Image via Getty)

A significant portion of the narrative in XO, Kitty season 2, unfolds in the main auditorium of KISS. This is where Professor Daniel Lee, Professor Alex Finnerty, and Min Ho's father, Young Moon, along with several others, gather to speak to the students of the school. All those scenes were shot at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan.

3) Myeongdong

Myeongdong (Image via Getty)

The show contains scenes where students from KISS are seen exploring the city, grabbing coffee, doing some light shopping, and enjoying their time. The backdrop is Myeongdong, a popular commercial area in Seoul that is filled with a variety of shops, from designer brands to local department stores.

4) Bukjeong Village

Bukjeong Village (Image via Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The village that Kitty and Min Ho travel to in order to reunite Kitty's grandmother with her sister is Bukjeong Village. This setting contrasts sharply with the city that Kitty is used to. The backdrop adds a touch of traditionalism to the overall narrative of the show.

5) Alpensia Ski Resort

Alpensia Ski Resort (Image via Getty)

In XO, Kitty season 2, Min Ho invites his whole group of friends to a resort/cabin to celebrate Seollal (Korean New Year). This place is the Alpensia Ski Resort, located in Pyeongchang. It is a popular holiday destination known for its beautiful scenery and snow-covered exteriors.

6) Common Ground

Common Ground (Image via Getty)

Common Ground is another location featured in XO, Kitty season 2. Certain scenes from the show that showcase shopping malls and open areas with views of the city are filmed in and around Common Ground. According to the Korea To Do website, this pop-up store is made out of shipping containers.

7) Gwangjang Market

Gwangjang Market (Image via Getty)

Gwangjang Market plays a significant role in season 2 of XO, Kitty. It is where Kitty begins to immerse herself in the Korean way of life. The market features numerous food stalls, small shops, and other elements that reflect South Korea's rich traditional heritage.

8) PC Bang Internet Cafe

PC Bang Internet Cafe (Image via Getty)

In the show, the PC Bang Internet Cafe serves as Stella's main hub for researching Young Moon and his family as she plots to take him down. The setting of this location is quite different from the others on the list, and it's intentionally designed to align with the work she's doing in the scene filmed here.

All episodes of XO, Kitty season 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

