Who is Charles Blyzniuk? Netflix Tires character and actor life explored

Charles Blyzniuk is one of the cast members on the first season of Netflix Tires. The show focuses on Will, the heir to a failing auto repair business, who is trying to get more business and deal with his family and employees at the same time. Blyzniuk plays the role of a reporter and features in two episodes in the 6-episode season.

The cast also includes many standup comedy artists, including Shane Gillis, Andrew Schulz, Kilah Fox, Francis Ellis, and others.

Blyzniuk is an actor, comedian, radio jockey, and podcaster. He performs at various local Philadelphia standup comedy events and has appeared on several popular podcasts.

Who is Charles Blyzniuk? Life explored

Charles Blyzniuk on Netflix Tires (Image via Netflix)

Charles Blyzniuk is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, and podcaster based in Philadelphia. He is known mainly for his work in Netflix Tires and a comedy special named Gilly and Keeves: The Special.

Incidentally, he did the comedy special along with his Tires co-star and main character, Shane Gillis. In it, a team of comedians brought out sketches, BTS footage, skits, and outtakes from their live performance in Philadelphia.

Blyzniuk also features on the radio for Worship Hour 100,000 on KPISS.fm on Wednesdays from 06:00 to 07:00 p.m. EST. In this segment, he plays music he likes, created with something more than just a simple studio recording.

He is on X and Instagram on social media but does not share many details about his personal life. His Instagram account is also private.

Blyzniuk is very active on podcasts and has made guest appearances on many, including the ones below, to name a few:

Ear Nibbles (Episode 4)

Feel Feelings with Danny and George (Episode 4: Comfortable and Scared with Charles Blyznuik)

Two Jacked Bros (Episode 198: Growing Up Weird w/ Charles Blyznuik)

Dad Meat Podcast (Bad Bobs w/ Brian Six & Charles Blyznuik)

Matt & Shane's Secret Podcast (Episode 386: Cursed is the Man feat. Mike Rainey, JonDelCollo, & Charles Blyznuik)

Forced Opinions with Tom Brink (Episode 16: Charles Blyznuik Only Travels by Pogo Stick)

Community Service with Craig Conant (Cat Food and Booty Wipes)

Admit One (Episode 60: Tremors)

What character does Charles Blyzniuk play on Netflix Tires?

Charles Blyzniuk on the first episode of Netflix Tires (Image via Netflix)

Charles Blyzniuk plays an unnamed reporter on Netflix Tires. He is introduced in the first episode when he comes to Valley Forge Automotive to interview Will about his initiatives at the repair shop.

Blyzniuk's reporter is referred to as a probable journalism intern by Shane, who then goes on to regularly interrupt Will's interview with ill-timed jokes and annoying comments. Will even oversells the shop in an attempt to appear welcoming to the reporter, and the whole interview spirals in the end.

Blyzniuk's character also reappears in the season's last episode, the only two times the character appears on the show. His portrayal of the placid and often bland reporter perfectly fits in with Will and Shane's comedic moments, making his appearance and character memorable.

Season 1 of Tires is streaming now on Netflix.

