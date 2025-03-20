Who was Dennis Jenkins on 9-1-1? Everything you need to know

ABC's 9-1-1 season 8 premiered on September 26, 2024. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the series was a part of Fox Network's lineup up till season 6. After its cancellation by Fox, it was picked up by ABC in 2024. The ongoing season took a fall break from November to March and returned with episode 8 titled Sob Stories on March 6, 2025.

9-1-1 season 8 takes forward the personal and professional lives of LA's first responders. The ongoing season stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Gavin McHugh in prominent roles.

Angela Bassett plays Athena Grant-Nash, an LAPD patrol sergeant. Her personal life has been at the center of many storylines. A notable incident from her past was brought up in the season 8 premiere when an inmate named Dennis Jenkins made an appearance. Dennis Jenkins (Glenn Plummer) was the man who killed Athena's fiancé, Emmett Washington, in 1991.

Read along to know more about the character and his presence on the show.

Dennis Jenkins killed Athena's fiancé, Emmett, in 1991

Athena's history with Dennis Jenkins goes beyond his appearance in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 1. In season 3 episode 7, titled Athena Begins, the audience got to know Athena's journey of becoming a cop. The 9-1-1 team solved the 30-year-old murder of Athena's fiance, Emmett Washington, catching the man responsible for the murder, Dennis Jenkins.

Jenkins was struggling with drug addiction and killed Emmett, who was a police officer, during a robbery in 1991. He went to the store to get money for drugs and grew impatient with the cashier. He started shooting without knowing that Emmett was inside the store. Emmett died that night, and Athena felt responsible because she was the one who wanted to stop at the store.

In Athena Begins, the weapon from Emmett's murder was found in a routine traffic stop. The police traced the weapon back to Jenkins. Thirty years since then Jenkins was sober, ran a youth group, and had a family. However, this did not help him in escaping justice. He was put in prison, and the storyline ended before resurfacing in the season 8 premiere.

How did Jenkins' presence affect Athena's current life in 9-1-1?

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 1, Athena got a call from the federal prison. It was revealed that Jenkins requested Athena specifically to escort him from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Jenkins made a deal with the federal government to testify in a case. His cellmate, who was convicted for being a s*x trafficker, committed suicide. Before dying, he gave Jenkins the names of powerful people who were buying girls from him. Since the case could ruin many high-profile people, Jenkins' life was at risk.

He asked for Athena because she was the only cop he knew who was not corrupt. While transporting him, Athena faced several obstacles. A man pretending to be an agent tried to take Jenkins away. After dodging him, they traveled by air but their plane was attacked by a bee swarm.

Athena made an emergency landing and met her team on the ground. Jenkins told her the names were in a book inside a car parked in the airport parking lot. Athena, Jenkins, and Bobby went to get the book.

They were attacked by one of the people whose name was inside the book. Jenkins took a bullet for Bobby, and the trio were able to save the book. In a heartfelt moment towards the end of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 3, Athena forgave Jenkins, bringing closure to this chapter in their lives.

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1 season 8.

