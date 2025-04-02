Who is Dominic Hoffman? Meet the actor who plays Judge Mosley on Suits LA

NBC's Suits LA brought a fresh batch of cast and characters, separating itself from the original Suits series. In the first half of the season, audiences see Stephen Amell take the lead as Ted Black, along with his associates and rivals. An entertainment lawyer in LA, Ted is forced to become a defense attorney in the past six episodes of the show to defend his entertainment client, Lester.

Lester's murder case has been a key plot point in the first half of the series, and one of the recurring characters it features is Judge Mosley. Suits LA's Judge Mosley, the presiding judge in Lester's case, is a character played by actor Dominic Hoffman. Throughout the series, he's been a voice of reason as Ted Black goes head-to-head with the prosecutor in Lester's case, Elizabeth Smith.

Hoffman has been part of dozens of films and TV shows, including Grey's Anatomy, S.W.A.T., The Mentalist, and more. He also has a career behind the camera as a writer and narrator.

Judge Mosley: All about Dominic Hoffman's character in Suits LA

Dominic Hoffman's Judge Mosley appears in Suits LA for three episodes, so far. His character first joined the cast of NBC's newest legal drama in Suits LA Season 1 Episode 4, titled Batman Returns. He appeared on the bench as the presiding judge in Lester Thompson's murder case. In Episode 4, Ted Black filed a motion to expedite Lester's trial.

Judge Mosley appeared again in Episode 5, You're On Your Own, as Lester's trial starts. Elizabeth and Ted gave their opening statements, with the Judge listening at the bench. But in the middle of Ted's opening statements, Elizabeth interrupted him, calling for Judge Mosley to raise a motion. The judge then walked out of his bench and called the lawyers to his chambers.

In Suits LA Episode 6, titled Dester, Judge Mosley appeared for the third time in the series as the same presiding judge as Lester's trial continues. At one point in the episode, he called Ted and Elizabeth back to his chambers after Ted filed a motion to change Lester's plea to self-defense, which Elizabeth opposed. He's also seen in the background as Ted, Lester, and Amanda celebrate their win.

With Lester's trial done, it remains to be seen if Dominic Hoffman will be reprising his role as Judge Mosley in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Dominic Hoffman's filmography outside the Suits universe

Dominic Hoffman has worked in front and beside the camera as an actor, narrator, and writer. He has been on over 50 projects on film and television, with his acting debut being a visitor in the 1985 TV show called V, an alien invasion thriller starring Marc Singer. He also has several unnamed characters early in his acting career, including in shows Crazy Like a Fox and Comedy Factory.

Hoffman then moved on to a recurring role as a paramedic named Tim Dillworth in the dark comedy medical drama St. Elsewhere. Since then, he's built a filmography with dozens of guest roles in TV shows, including Beauty and the Beast, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, NYPD Blue, The Shield, 24, The Mentalist, and Grey's Anatomy.

Fans can also see Dominic Hoffman in a couple of police procedurals in episodic roles, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hawaii Five-0, and Magnum P.I. In movies, some of the projects he's worked on include Swamp Lion, The Free Fall, Redbelt, One Eight Seven, and Survival Quest.

He also wrote three episodes for the 1980s sitcom A Different World, in which he also starred as Kent Souje and then Julian Day for nine episodes. Per his websites, Dominic Hoffman is also an author and playwright and has written a collection of stories, Late Rehearsals, with Simon and Schuster. Preorders for his book are available, which is expected to come out on October 14, 2025.

Narration is another venture Dominic Hoffman has ventured into. He narrated dozens of books, including James by Percival Everett, The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate, and more, per Audible. He was awarded the coveted Golden Voice award by Audiophile Magazine in 2024 and won at Audie Awards 2025 in the Literary Fiction and Classics category for James.

Catch Dominic Hoffman as Judge Mosley in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

