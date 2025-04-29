Who is Erica Pappas? Meet the actress who plays Rachel in The Last of Us season 2

Erica Pappas portrays Rachel in The Last of Us season 2. Her part in the HBO series is brief but impactful, featuring in the third episode of the second season titled The Path, which aired on April 27, 2025. Erica Pappas is a producer and actress from New York City, known for taking on diverse roles in short films and television.

In The Last of Us season 2, her role as Rachel is significant within the Jackson community at a pivotal moment in the storyline. Her character participates in a town council meeting where she challenges a proposed mission to Seattle.

Although her screen time in the series is brief, Erica Pappas’s character Rachel participates in a scene reflecting the tensions in the Jackson community. Her dialogue represents the cautious perspective of several residents following recent events in the storyline. The character contributes to the depiction of how post-conflict communities navigate safety, recovery, and differing viewpoints.

Erica Pappas: Personal life and filmography

Besides her part in The Last of Us, Erica Pappas has appeared in several other television series and short films. She had a role in the wrestling drama series Heels (2021) and also appeared in Katy Keene (2020), a Riverdale spin-off. In addition to her acting career, she is involved in production and story development with Secret Beach Productions.

According to her IMDb profile, she has directed and written short films, with certain projects highlighting personal identity and emotional experiences. Her background includes positions in both acting and offstage work.

Erica Pappas was born in New York City. She began her acting career in television and independent films, quickly expanding her creative pursuits to encompass writing and producing. Her early roles often centered around character, rooted in personal conflicts or emotional nuances. As her career progressed, she began writing and producing her own short films.

Her innovative company, Secret Beach Productions, highlights some of her penned and directed projects. This encompasses brief films delving into topics of human bonds, identity, and inner conflicts. Her adaptability in the industry is likewise showcased through her partnerships with different creative experts.

Who is Rachel in The Last of Us season 2?

Rachel (played by Erica Pappas) speaks during the town council meeting in Jackson in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, voicing opposition to a proposed mission to Seattle. (Image via Now)

Rachel is introduced as a concerned citizen of Jackson in The Last of Us season 2. She steps into the spotlight during a town council meeting in episode 3, where voices in the community gather to decide whether to send a group to Seattle. When she speaks, her tone is steady but firm, urging caution. She believes Jackson is not ready for another mission after everything it has endured.

Rachel isn’t one of the lead characters, nor is she involved in any of the show’s action scenes. But her presence leaves a mark. She represents the side of the community that values healing over revenge, security over risk. Her moment in the meeting hall is short, but it brings forward the everyday fears and hopes of those trying to rebuild a sense of normalcy.

In a world full of chaos, her character is a reminder of what it means to want peace. Through Rachel, the show makes space for the quiet voices, the ones not armed with weapons, but with perspective. Her stance creates a pause in the story’s momentum, showing just how deeply trauma runs in the people left behind. Her brief appearance says more than words sometimes can.

The Last of Us season 2: Plot, cast, and viewing details

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) set off from Jackson in The Last of Us season 2, carrying supplies and a scoped rifle as they head toward Seattle. (Image via Now)

The Last of Us season 2 debuted on HBO on April 13, 2025, and can be streamed on Max. The season includes seven episodes that are broadcast weekly on Sundays, with the final episode scheduled for May 25, 2025. Episodes air at 9 pm ET in the U.S. and 2 am BST in the United Kingdom.

The narrative of The Last of Us season 2 resumes five years after season 1's conclusion, focusing on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they attempt to create a life in Jackson, Wyoming.

Their efforts for peace are disrupted by Joel’s unexpected death at the start of the season, which leaves Ellie heartbroken and pushes her to pursue vengeance. After Joel's death, Ellie takes on several of his characteristics, even taking his revolver and boots, indicating her shift into a tougher survivor.

The Last of Us season 2 features new characters such as Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Dina (Isabela Merced), Jesse (Young Mazino), and Isaac (Jeffrey Wright). The story expands with the investigation of various factions, such as the Washington Liberation Front, and the emergence of a new enigmatic religious organization. Threads of sorrow, vengeance, and determination are interlaced throughout the episodes.

The Last of Us season 2 began with Future Days on April 13, 2025. The most recent episode, The Path, premiered on April 27, 2025, showcasing Ellie’s increasing determination and her readiness for a trip to Seattle with Dina. The following episode is set to be released on May 4, 2025.

The Last of Us season 2 keeps adapting the plots from The Last of Us Part II video game, while also broadening specific arcs and adding new elements for television.

