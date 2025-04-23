The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 - All major easter eggs that fans have overlooked

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 continues the narrative of HBO's adaptation with significant developments. Titled Through the Valley, the episode aired on April 20, 2025, and centers on the aftermath of the Jackson attack and the fallout of Joel’s fate. Featuring performances by Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Pedro Pascal (Joel), Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), and others, the episode advances the emotional stakes and introduces new narrative elements diverging from the game.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

While The Last of Us season 2 episode 2’s main events drew attention, numerous easter eggs embedded throughout reference key elements from The Last of Us Part II game. These nods range from subtle visual cues to re-creations of specific game moments.

These references enrich the show by paying homage to the original narrative, while also adding new interpretations that suit the television format. These moments are not just fan service, they help build character backstories, deepen emotional resonance, and maintain fidelity to the world of the game.

Ad

Trending

All the easter eggs fans missed in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2

A subtle easter egg in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, a tree sketch on Ellie’s door mirrors a drawing from her in-game journal. (Image via Hulu)

Abby’s hospital scene: The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 begins with Abby walking down a hospital hallway, an event mirrored from the game but shown earlier in the series. In the game, Abby experiences recurring nightmares, which the show visualizes in this scene.

Ad

Mel’s F.O.B. reference: Mel mentions a Forward Operating Base (F.O.B.), which aligns with locations used by the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) in the game.

Patrol changes: Jesse wakes Ellie for patrol and their conversation is a near shot-for-shot match from the game. However, patrol pairings are altered, Ellie is with Jesse, and Joel is with Dina. In the game, Ellie and Dina patrol together.

Ellie’s door drawing: A sketch of a tree on Ellie’s door matches one seen in her in-game sketchbook.

Ad

Earl’s name: Tommy mentions a man named Earl, a nod to a worker from the hydroelectric dam in the first game.

Seth’s apology: Maria makes Ellie listen to Seth’s apology in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, an event that also occurs in the game, though the timeline is different.

Eugene’s grow room: Ellie and Jesse hide in Eugene’s grow room. In the game, Ellie and Dina share a moment there instead. Ellie finds Eugene’s Firefly dog tag, just as in the game.

Ad

Frozen infected: Abby encounters a frozen infected army after sliding down a mountain, similar to a scene in the game.

Fence sequence: Abby is trapped under a fence as the infected army closes in, and Joel rescues her, another recreation from the game.

Joel’s recurring line: Joel asks Abby if she can run, a line he previously says to his daughter Sarah in the pilot episode.

Flamethrower use: During Jackson’s siege, Tommy uses a flamethrower against a Bloater. This replicates a combat method from The Last of Us Part I.

Ad

Trained dogs: Jackson’s dogs are trained to attack infected, similar to how the WLF uses dogs in the game.

Joel’s death variations: Some sequences in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 replicate the game, Abby shooting Joel in the knee, while others are new. Abby reveals her motive directly, which doesn’t occur in the game. Joel’s struggle and Ellie’s crawl to him are exclusive to the series.

Ad

Ashley Johnson’s cover: The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 ends with Ashley Johnson singing Through the Valley. She voiced Ellie in the games and originally performed the song in the game’s 2016 reveal trailer. This creates a layered farewell as her voice plays during Joel’s final moments.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 recap

Joel, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, shares a quiet moment before the pivotal events of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 unfold. (Image via Hulu)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 begins with Abby dreaming of the Firefly hospital, the site where her father was killed by Joel. In her subconscious, Abby encounters a haunting vision warning her not to revisit the trauma, a visual representation of her inner turmoil. When she wakes, she is at a cabin outside Jackson, where she plans to carry out her mission.

Ad

Back in Jackson, Ellie wakes up to a hangover and a tense conversation with Jesse about her strained relationship with Joel. After a brief interaction with Seth, who offers an awkward apology, Ellie and Jesse leave for patrol. Meanwhile, Dina and Joel are already on their route. A snowstorm forces Ellie and Jesse to take refuge in an old hideout once used by Eugene, where Ellie discovers his Firefly dog tag.

Ad

Elsewhere, Abby stumbles across the infected army frozen beneath the snow. As they awaken and begin to swarm, she is cornered and ultimately rescued by Joel and Dina. She lures them back to her lodge, where she reveals her identity and kills Joel after a violent confrontation. This is preceded by a monologue in which Abby tells Joel that he killed her father and never even looked at him.

Simultaneously, the infected breach Jackson’s borders through underground fungal networks. Tommy fends off a Bloater with a flamethrower during the town's defense. After the assault, Ellie, Jesse, and Dina retrieve Joel’s body. Ellie is left grieving, vowing vengeance for what happened.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 contains layered callbacks and changes that connect to the video game’s storyline. These details offer continuity for fans while advancing the series narrative. The inclusion of Ashley Johnson’s performance and shifts in character dynamics mark pivotal storytelling moments for the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More