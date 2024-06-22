Who exactly is Mrs Flood in Doctor Who? Theories crack down on who the character is

The new season of Doctor Who, led by Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, ended with the release of its final episode on June 21, 2024. The latest installment of the successful franchise introduced the audience to many new characters and storylines to unravel for the future.

One of these characters is someone who appears in the Christmas special episode 'The Church on Ruby Road' released in 2023, ie Mrs Flood. Portrayed by Anita Dobson, Mrs Flood is a neighbor to Ruby Sunday and makes recurring appearances throughout the series.

While she is a seemingly docile character on the surface, Mrs Flood certainly has something to hide, with her knowledge about the TARDIS and the world of the Doctor.

While the show has not canonically unveiled her motivations or identity, viewers seem to have many theories: ranging from her being a god-like aura to a dangerous being who shall become an antagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who.

Who is Mrs Flood from Doctor Who?

A still from the Doctor Who episode 'The Empire of Death' (Image via Instagram/@bbcdoctorwho)

Mrs. Flood is one of the Sunday family's neighbors in the show. She first appeared in the 2023 Christmas special titled 'The Church on Ruby Road'. The episode involved The Doctor meeting Ruby Sunday, living with her adoptive mother. At the end of the episode, Ruby follows The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) into the TARDIS.

After they leave, Mrs Flood suspiciously turns to the camera and breaks the fourth wall with the audience. She says, "Never seen a TARDIS before?" She smiled and winked after this declaration. This indicates that Mrs. Flood knows what a TARDIS is and is likely aware of the existence of The Doctor as well.

Anita Dobson, the actress who plays Mrs Flood, hinted at the character's arc during an interview for Doctor Who: Unleashed in 2023. She stated:

"Today what you see is a friendly neighbour. What the future may be, no one knows."

Theories about Mrs Flood's role in Doctor Who

One of the most popular theories about Mrs Flood is that she is Rani, a time lord who faced off against the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy). Many fans think that, since Rani is an anagram for 'rain', it correlates to 'flood' perfectly.

Many also think that Mrs Flood could be someone sent by the Master, one of the Doctor's oldest nemeses. These theories heavily indicate that Mrs Flood's character shall develop to become a powerful antagonist.

On the other hand, some more optimistic fans are hoping that Mrs Flood is an older version of River Song, who went on to marry the Eleventh Doctor. Some even hope that she might be Susan Foreman, the long-lost granddaughter of The Doctor.

Given how little of her character has been revealed, Mrs Flood might be someone completely unexpected and play a pivotal role in future storylines. In an interview during Doctor Who: Unleashed, showrunner Russel T. Davies addressed the speculation surrounding the character. He said:

"Mrs Flood is a mysterious character. You will eventually find out more about her. She’s a slow burn, Mrs Flood. Who is Mrs Flood? Come back and find out!"

Doctor Who is streaming now on BBC iPlayer. It is also available on Max and Disney+ in selected regions.

