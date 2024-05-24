Who is Francis Ellis from Netflix’s Tires? Age, marital life, and more explored

Francis Ellis is one of the cast members of the first season of Netflix's comedy series Tires, which has begun to tickle its audience's funny bone. The show centers on Will, an unqualified heir to an auto repair business, who must turn the shop around while enduring his family and employees at the same time.

The cast includes Shane Gillis, Andrew Schulz, Kilah Fox, and more local standup comedy artists. Ellis stands out among the talented cast, with his character George introduced in the second episode of the season.

Ellis is an American comedian, actor, writer, and content creator. He is best known for his work with platforms like the Barstool Sports YouTube channel, where he appears alongside famous athletes and celebrities.

What is Francis Ellis's age?

Born on March 26, 1989, Ellis is currently 35 years old and has a sister. He spent his childhood in Maine, attending Yarmouth High School, where he excelled as an all-state lacrosse and soccer player.

Did Francis Ellis go to Havard?

Yes, Ellis went to Harvard University, where he played lacrosse. During an interview for News Center Maine, he revealed that he used his high school lacrosse career to secure admission to the best college he could, which ended up being Harvard University. Additionally, he mentioned that he was also interested in studying geopolitics and foreign services.

"I studied government with a focus on the Arab world, especially Saudi Arabia. I had a thought for a little bit that I might go into the state department and try to work for the foreign service like NSA, CIA."

Who is Francis Ellis's wife?

Ellis is married to Sierra DeRose. They live in Brooklyn, New York, at present, and also have a dog.

What has Francis Ellis worked on?

Francis Ellis began his comedy journey by performing shows and incorporating humorous and satirical keyboard songs into his acts. He made the move from Maine to New York to pursue his career and now performs across the United States. He has also had shows in China, Sweden, British Columbia, and Australia.

His writing experience includes work with Barstool Sports, where he was featured in YouTube video skits along with popular sports figures and celebrities. At Barstool, he released his comedy special Bad Guy and was part of a special standup episode called Stay Humble with Ashley Hesseltine. However, he was fired from Barstool Sports in 2019 following a controversial social media post.

Ellis has also appeared in many comedy festivals, such as the Moontower Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival.

Currently, he co-hosts a podcast called Oops the Podcast with Giulio Gallarotti. In this podcast, they question their guests about their worst mistakes that cost them something, what they learned, how they dealt with the challenges and consequences of their errors, and the way forward. Additionally, Ellis previously hosted a podcast of his own, called Frucked Up with Francis.

Active on social media, Ellis often promotes his comedy tours and podcast episodes on platforms like Instagram and X.

Francis Ellis portrays George on season 1 of Netflix's Tires. The official summary for the show reads:

"Tires follows Will, the anxious and seemingly unqualified heir of an auto repair chain, as he attempts to turn his dad's business around despite constant torture from his cousin and now employee, Shane."

Tires is available for streaming on Netflix.