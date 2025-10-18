Who is hosting SNL season 51 tonight (18th October, 2025)? Host, guests, and other details explored

Sabrina Carpenter is both the host and the musical guest on SNL season 51 tonight, October 18, 2025. The show will air live on NBC from Studio 8H in New York City at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT. The next day, it will be available to stream on Peacock.
Carpenter was the Musical Guest in season 49. She is now promoting her album Man's Best Friend, which came out on August 29, 2025, and her song on Taylor Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl.
Season 51 of SNL has both returning cast members and new performers, such as Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, and Ben Marshall from Please Don't Destroy. Carpenter will be in sketches and musical numbers, which is how the season has been going so far with live comedy and music.
As Host, Carpenter will participate in various sketches and musical segments alongside the ensemble cast. This episode continues the practice on SNL season 51 of musical performers serving as both Host and Musical Guest, a role previously held by artists such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Charli XCX. The episode combines sketch comedy and live musical performance.
SNL season 51 host and musical guest schedule
NBC has confirmed the first set of Hosts and Musical Guests for SNL season 51 through mid-November 2025. Here’s the schedule for easy reference:
All episodes of SNL season 51 air live on NBC and are available for streaming on Peacock the following day. Fans can catch both sketches and musical performances anytime, making it easier to follow the evolving season.
How to watch SNL season 51
Saturday Night Live season 51 airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. Peacock subscribers can see episodes the next day. This dual distribution allows people across the country to watch live or on demand.
Peacock also gives viewers access to sketches from previous seasons, allowing them to relive iconic performances while staying current with the latest season.
A recap of the previous episodes
Bad Bunny hosted the premiere episode of SNL season 51 on October 4, 2025, with Doja Cat as the musical guest. The episode included comedy sketches, satire, and social commentary while introducing new cast members Veronika Slowikowska, Kam Patterson, and Jeremy Culhane. Bad Bunny participated in sketches and musical segments that combined his music with live performance.
Amy Poehler came back as host on October 11, and Role Model as the musical guest. Poehler's episode had jokes that resonated to both old and new viewers. These episodes create a lively tone for the season by bringing back old stars, adding new cast members, and showcasing up-and-coming talent.
What to expect in tonight's episode
Tonight’s episode of SNL season 51 promises a variety of sketches, musical performances, and celebrity interactions:
- Sabrina Carpenter’s Musical Performance: Carpenter will perform tracks from her new album Man’s Best Friend, showcasing her vocal range and stage presence. The musical set is expected to highlight her pop sensibilities and bring high energy to the live broadcast.
- Comedy Sketches: Sketches may include parodies of current events, pop culture spoofs, and original comedic scenarios. The ensemble cast, including new Featured Players and veterans like Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson, will play integral roles.
- Celebrity Cameos: Tonight’s show may include surprise appearances by SNL alumni or other guest stars, adding excitement and unexpected twists. Carpenter’s sketches could reference her previous SNL appearances and collaborations in the entertainment industry.
Sabrina Carpenter has recently released her studio album, Man’s Best Friend, and previously appeared on SNL in season 49 as a Musical Guest and in sketches, marking her return in a dual role tonight.