Who is Kerryn Feehan from Netflix's Tires? Character, age, career, and more explored

Kerryn Feehan is a versatile comedian, actress, and writer. She has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades, and her Netflix's Tires role is a significant feat, where she plays the role of Reagan.

Kerryn Feehan's background

Born on May 1, 1983, currently 41 years old is a Massachusetts native who has been in the comedy scene for years. A wicked sense of humor and bold approach to many subjects define most of her time in show business.

Feehan's wit grew further along with her passion for theatrics which she actively indulged in as an adult. Her Massachusetts roots usually come to the fore in her comedic presentations, making them relatable and original.

Career overview

Feehan's profession expands to stand-up comedy, performing, and writing. She often does stand-up at comedy spots all over New York City, including the famous Comedy Cellar.

Her style in the comedy world stands out for being open and sometimes bold. Her routines regularly delve into private anecdotes, social commentary, and observational humor.

She is also recognized for her roles in films like Pre (2009), How to Score Your Life (2012), and Straighten Up and Fly Right (2022)

Kerryn Feehan on Tires set (Image via Instagram/@kerrynfeehan)

Television and Web Series

She has made appearances on numerous TV shows and net collections, regularly playing roles that spotlight her comedic talents. Feehan started her acting journey in 2006 in the short film The Reunion. Later she was seen in several other series and TV shows, such as Maximum Stache (2010) and S**tfaced (2016).

Podcast

She has also been part of podcasts as a guest, where she shares her thoughts on comedy and life. One of her famous podcasts is OnlyFeehans with Kerryn Feehan. She is often joined by new guests and the shows span many topics, from news of the day to her daily life struggles.

Role in Tires

In Tires, Kerryn Feehan plays the role of Reagan, a sassy and confident bikini girl who is a part of the team tasked with attracting customers to Valley Forge Automotive's upsell tires with a car wash.

Leveraging her comedic history, she adds levity and nuance to the show's narrative. Her interactions with the primary cast show her knack for mixing comedy with real personal improvement.

As Tires season 1 encompasses factors of action, drama, and comedy, Tires also gives Feehan, the biggest onscreen credit to date. And with the recently reported news of the show's renewal, viewers can expect to see more of Feehan in Tires season 2.

Kerryn Feehan (Image via Netflix)

Tires follows Will, an insecure and inexperienced heir to an auto repair chain, who struggles to improve his father's struggling business while dealing with harassment from his cousin and new employee, Shane.

It is created by Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben. Other notable cast members of the show include Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz.

Released on May 23, 2024, all episodes on the show are available to stream on Netflix.

