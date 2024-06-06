Who killed Charlotte in Pretty Little Liars? Identity of the murderer revealed

The long-running FreeForm series Pretty Little Liars has unveiled a plethora of surprising events throughout its 7 seasons. The mystery drama series is based on the novel series of the same name by Sara Shephard and has released a total of 160 episodes.

While the series itself concluded back in 2017, the murder of Charlotte DiLaurentis, who was played by Vanessa Ray, and was one of the major antagonists during her run from Season 3 to 6B, has continued to confuse viewers to date.

While the character was murdered in the Church soon after she was able to leave the the Welby State Psychiatric Hospital, the identity of her murderer was not revealed until the end of Season 7. During the final episodes, it was revealed that Charlotte had died at the hands of Mona Vanderwaal, although the death in itself was accidental.

Trending

Why did Mona kill Charlotte in Pretty Little Liars?

Although, the event created further trouble for The Liars. It was revealed the murder of Charlotte was actually an accident. But the culprit turned out to be Mona Vanderwaal, portrayed by Janel Parrish in the series.

At the same time, Mona had approached Charlotte because the latter wished to continue torturing The Liars. This was despite the fact that Charlotte was initially released from the Welby State Psychiatric Hospital effectively due to testimony by the liars.

Furthermore, Mona was also aware of the fact that Charlotte had faked her recovery to escape the hospital, which led to a violent struggle between the two. While defending herself, Mona ended up killing Charlotte by accidentally pushing into a metal rod, which broke her neck. She then proceeded to set up the scene like a suicide and escaped.

Who was the New A after Charlotte died?

The Liars were under the impression that they had finally escaped their torture after the death of the A, which was originally Charlotte. A new stalker later emerged which meant that The Pretty Little Liars had further troubles to traverse through.

The new stalker believed that the Liars were somehow involved in Charlotte’s death, and continued to harass them in a bid to make them reveal ‘the truth.’ The new stalker was later revealed to be none other than Alex Drake, who was Charlotte’s half-sister, and the twin sister of Spencer Hastings in Pretty Little Liars.

What did Aria and Ezra do the night Charlotte was killed?

As both Aria and Ezra were known to be the final people who saw Charlotte on the night of her murder in Pretty Little Liars, they were one of the suspects who had been brought up. However, it was Alison who ended up becoming the prime suspect as Aria and Ezra had claimed that they saw her enter the church in the evening, in a red sweater.

While both Aria and Ezra had later made their way back home, their testimony was effectively the only real piece of evidence apparent to Charlotte’s murder. Furthermore, it was later revealed that while Alison was indeed inside the church when Charlotte died, she had no part in it, as it occurred as a result of an accident.

Pretty Little Liars is available to be watched on both Hulu and Disney+.