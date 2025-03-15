Who is Lena Waithe? Everything to know as the actress guest stars in Grey's Anatomy

Lena Waithe is an American actress, producer, and screenwriter known for her contributions to television and film. In Grey's Anatomy season 21, episode 10, she guest-starred as Dr. Evynn Moore.

Ad

In this episode of Grey's Anatomy, Dr. Evynn Moore visits Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to find medical help for her wife. She hides essential medical details so that her wife could receive faster treatment.

In 2005, ABC aired Grey's Anatomy as an enduring medical TV drama in America. The series explores everything surgical interns, residents and attendings do at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle through their professional tasks and personal relationships.

Ad

Trending

Early life and career of Lena Waithe's

Lena Waithe (Image via Getty)

Lena Waithe was born on May 17, 1984, in Chicago, Illinois, and established herself as an American actress, producer and screenwriter. During her early years, Lena completed her studies at Turner-Drew Elementary School.

Ad

She adopted Evanston as her new home while attending Chute Middle School and Evanston Township High School. Waithe obtained a Cinema and Television Arts degree from Columbia College Chicago after graduating in 2006.

Waithe received recognition through her portrayal of Denise in the Netflix show Master of None. Waithe made history in 2017 when she became the pioneer African-American woman to claim the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series through her work on Thanksgiving, derived from her personal revelation of her sexuality to her mother.

Ad

Besides acting, Waithe made contributions as a writer and producer. She developed the Showtime drama The Chi to depict South Side Chicago community life.

As a screenwriter-producer, she produced the crime drama Queen & Slim to showcase the impact of racism and police brutality. As an executive producer, Waithe headed the production of the horror television series Them.

Lena Waithe's role as Dr. Evynn Moore in Grey's Anatomy

Ad

Lena Waithe appeared as Dr. Evynn Moore in Grey's Anatomy, season 21, episode 10, Jump (For My Love).

The March 13, 2025, broadcast featured Dr. Moore as a surgical expert trained by Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen). Dr. Moore brought her wife, Tasha Lawson (Andrea Bordeaux), for treatment at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital because she needed a liver transplant.

Throughout the episode, Dr. Moore experienced important ethical challenges. To speed up the transplant procedure, she prevented the team from knowing that Tasha had Alzheimer's disease before treatment.

Ad

Because of this deception, team tensions spread, especially between Meredith Grey and Richard Webber as they navigated how to balance medical care and moral standards.

Who is Lena Waithe's partner?

In 2017, Actrese Waithe engaged Alana Mayo. Mayo works in content development. They performed their private wedding vows in San Francisco in November 2019.

Two months after their marital disclosure, Waithe and Mayo publicly announced their separation in January 2020. The divorce process between Mayo and his wife started in November 2020, after which the final divorce order became official in May 2021.

Ad

Since 2022, the public has connected British singer and actress Cynthia Erivo to Stella. The pair engages in casual public outings even though they try to avoid public attention.

Ad

Erivo created dating speculation during the February 2025 Grammy Awards when she showcased a noticeable diamond ring on her finger.

An article published in People on February 03, 2025, explained that the diamond ring was only intended for the Grammy Awards ceremony since Erivo and Mayo are not engaged.

Grey's Anatomy fans can watch new episodes every Thursday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback