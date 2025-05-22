Who did Michael McStay play in Doctor Who? Career explored as British star passes away at 92 

British actor Michael McStay, best known for his roles in Doctor Who and No Hiding Place, died at the age of 92 on May 11, 2025. According to People magazine, he died in his sleep after having lunch with his children, Darius and Paul.

Michael’s representative confirmed the news through a post shared on the agency's official account, Sharry Clark Artists, on Monday, May 20. The Facebook post included a black-and-white photo of McStay. The representative wrote:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing, talented writer and family man. Survived by his wife the actress Jenny Clulow and their two sons. It was privilege to have known Mike. RIP.”

According to the Daily Mail, Michael died from heart failure, and an official update is currently awaited from McStay’s family members. McStay was active in the entertainment industry for almost 60 years.

The actor was known for his performances on shows like Doctor Who, where he portrayed the role of Derek Moberley. Notably, Michael McStay’s character in Doctor Who was featured in two episodes, where he found a Krynoid pod in the permafrost with colleague Charles Winlett while they were searching for samples.

The pod ended up infecting Winlett, and Moberley decided to perform surgery to control the infection. He was ultimately killed by Winlett, who strangled him in the process. Derek was a zoologist associated with the expedition of the World Ecology Bureau in Antarctica.

Michael McStay appeared in the sixth episode of Doctor Who's season 13. The show has been one of the longest-running on the BBC, leading to various spin-off series such as The Sarah Jane Adventures and Class.

Michael McStay was a part of various TV shows: Career and other details

In addition to being featured in multiple projects, McStay made headlines for various reasons over the years. His IMDb bio mentions that he once had a debate with Cllr J.J. Walsh, the chairman of the local Education Committee, who always preferred activities like sports and cinema over education.

Michael McStay completed his further studies at Bristol University, after which he served as an officer in the National Service during the Cyprus Emergency.

He was a part of the productions by the dramatic society at Leyton County High School and eventually became a significant presence on stage, appearing in plays such as Othello, according to IMDb.

Martial Rose was his mentor during the school drama group’s tour in the ‘50s. Michael was also interested in basketball and served as a goalkeeper during inter-school matches.

Michael McStay also received a scholarship for studying English and Drama during his time at Bristol University. He even wrote multiple articles in the poetry category for the school magazine. The Daily Mail stated that Michael’s journey as an actor began in England, where he also married his wife Jennifer, who is also an actress.

Michael participated in several radio plays during his career and made his final appearance as an actor in 2011, when he was seen as Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street. He was also featured in the French show, Le Mari de L’Ambassadeur.

According to People magazine, Michael McStay’s performance in No Hiding Place made him a popular face. He continued to appear in shows like Park Ranger, EastEnders, Black Arrow, Spy at Evening, and more. He also had a few films in his credits, including The Stick Up.

