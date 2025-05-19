Who plays Joel’s dad in The Last of Us season 2? Everything to know about the actor behind this role 

In a surprising turn of events, The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 introduced a character in the show that did not exist in the video game of the same name, the show is based. Actor Tony Dalton played the role of Joel and Tommy's father, Javier Miller.

In a series of flashbacks in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, the audiences were transported to the past. While a majority of those highlighted Joel and Ellie's bond, a portion of it also focused solely on Joel, with his father, Javier, also appearing. His presence in the sequence allowed the audience to understand how strict he was to Joel and how that shaped his identity.

For those confused about where they have seen Tony Dalton before, the actor has been a part of several popular shows, including Sense8 (2016-2017), Hawkeye (2021), and Daredevil: Born Again (2025-present).

Tony Dalton plays Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2

Tony Dalton is Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Getty)

As previously mentioned, episode 6 of The Last of Us season 2, titled The Price introduced Tony Dalton as Javier Miller, Joel and Tommy Miller's father. Dalton's appearance in the show in such a crucial role has piqued the interest of the show's viewers. This is because, besides this show, he has worked in several well-known projects, which have made him a popular face in the industry.

Tony Dalton started in the industry in 2000. The first project he was a part of was a television show named Ramona, in which he played the role of Tom. The same year, he also appeared in another television show titled Mi destino eres tú, in which he played a police officer.

In 2004, he worked on his first movie, Matando cabos, in which he played the role of Javier "Jaque". He followed that up with a short film next year named Volver, Volver, in which he played Álex Quiroz.

Between 2000 and 2025, Tony Dalton has appeared in more than 16 television shows. Some of the most popular among them are No te equivoques (2001), Rebelde (2004-2006), Flor Salvaje (2011-2012), Dueños del paraíso (2015), and Better Call Saul (2018-2022). As previously mentioned, he was also featured in Hawkeye (2021) and Daredevil: Born Again (2025-present). His role as Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2 marks his most recent appearance.

Dalton has worked on approximately 15 films. Some popular titles he has worked on are Efectos secundarios (2006), La dictadura perfecta (2014), Ni tuyo, Ni mía (2019), Amalgama (2020), and Las Mutaciones (2024).

Besides TV and films, Dalton has also been involved in theatre. Some productions he has worked in include El año próximo a la misma hora (2009) and Juegos de poder (2017). He is also set to lend his voice to an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Naughty Dog, titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

What did Neil Druckmann say about Javier and Joel's relationship as depicted in The Last of Us season 2?

In a scene from Season 2, Episode 6 of The Last of Us, Joel is preparing himself for a beating from his father, Javier. This anticipation follows an incident where Joel took the blame for his brother, Tommy, whose attempt to buy drugs went wrong.

However, Javier surprised Joel by not punishing him. Instead, he offered to share a beer with him. Neil Druckmann, the creator and executive producer of The Last of Us, discussed this specific scene in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and how Javier's behavior could have impacted Joel. He said:

"What Joel has done now is different. He used violence to protect his tribe, to protect Tommy, and now it's almost like there's something for them to relate to and they connect on this level. What the dad ultimately says is, 'I think I've done the right things, but I'm not entirely sure. I just know that I did things better than my dad, who beat me even worse."

He continues by mentioning:

"His insecurity about that stays with Joel as well. Joel's doing the best he can with the tools that are in front of him, but he loves Ellie (Bella Ramsey) unconditionally."

The final episode of The Last of Us season 2 will air on HBO on May 25, 2025.

