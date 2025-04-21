5 burning questions after Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale

Starring Charlie Cox as the Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, is a superhero series based on the characters of the Marvel comics. The show is a revival of the Daredevil series and also stars Elden Henson, Vincent D’Onofrio, and others.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, the show is set several years after the events of Daredevil and one year after blind lawyer Matt Murdock, stops his activities as the masked hero, Daredevil.

The show highlights his fight against Wilson Fisk or the Kingpin, who is a former crime boss and continues to rule despotically over New York City as he becomes the Mayor. Viewers who have watched Daredevil: Born Again, can check out the list below that features some searing questions that have left the fans bewildered upon the ending of the first season.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers about the show.

Kingpin's next move, who will join Daredevil's army, and others unanswered question in Daredevil: Born Again season 1

1) What about Foggy?

Still from the show (Image via Marvel)

Fans of Daredevil: Born Again have been trying to get a resolution to the mystery behind Foggy’s death. But the entire series only hints at it and does not give a definite answer. While the show does reveal that Vanessa was the one who tried to get Foggy assassinated and the series also looks into her motives, it does not give a clear answer.

The show does mention that Vanessa did the orchestration because Foggy was working on a case that could have exposed her scheme with the Red Hook freeport. But the fans have hopes as there is no new evidence about Foggy’s death and his absence remains dubious.

2) The future prospects of Karen Page?

Still from the show (Image via Marvel)

Karen Page is an important character in Daredevil: Born Again and is Daredevil’s most trusted confidante, friend, and romantic partner. However, she also has a life of her own. After Foggy’s death, she does distance herself from Matt because he himself disappears for a long time and stops being the Daredevil. However, when he comes back to save people and gets in trouble, Karen drops everything to get The Punisher on her side and requests him to keep the Daredevil safe.

Karen is also vital to the show as she wants to find out the complete truth behind Foggy’s assassination. The season ends on an ambiguous note as fans don’t know whether Karen will stay in New York to be with the Daredevil and take down Fisk or Matt himself might not want her around, lest she finds herself in danger like Foggy.

3) Kingpin’s next move?

Still from the show (Image via Marvel)

Kingpin is an interesting character in Daredevil: Born Again and what his next movie will be, will always be a source of interest for the viewers. While most of the Avengers do not have secret identities, there was a considerable fallout when Spiderman’s identity was outed to the public in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And now that Kingpin is the new tyrannical ruler, it remains to be seen, what will he do.

Kingpin does know that Matt Murdock is the Daredevil and has used this information to blackmail him before. But now that the city is under his hands and he can control the heroic activity, it remains to be seen whether he would out him publicly and threaten Matt’s life or not.

4) Did the Punisher escape?

Still from the show (Image via Marvel)

Like other MCU movies, there is a post-credits scene in Daredevil: Born Again as well. And the scene leaves on a cliffhanger, which rises a lot of questions. Frank is captured by Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force and kept in a dungeon along with other political dissidents and Jack Duquesne. However, in the mid-credits scene, it is shown that Frank is able to smooth-talk with a guard.

This allows Frank to break the guard’s hand and get the keys to his cage. Now it remains to be seen whether Frank escapes on his own or does he save other inmates like Jack as well with him. Further, it also remains to be seen how Frank did escape because a single guard would not be the only obstacle in Frank’s way to freedom.

5) Who will be in the Daredevil’s army?

Still from the show (Image via Marvel)

One of the most important questions of Daredevil: Born Again is that who will be in Daredevil’s army. This is because the first seasons sees Matt trying to gather an army to take down Kingpin and his martial law in New York City. He is able to get together, Josie, Cherry, Detective Kim, and other citizens, but he needs more heroes.

For fans, it will be interesting to speculate as to who gets to be in Daredevil’s team as some options include Swordsman, The Punisher, and others. Even heroes like Jessica Jones, and heroes based in New York like Spider-Man, could be a choice. This question is therefore going to be interesting to answer.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various unanswered questions in Daredevil: Born Again.

