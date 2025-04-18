Why there won't be Daredevil: Born Again episode 10? Explained

Following the release of episode 9, fans will certainly be expecting Daredevil: Born Again episode 10; however, for those expecting it should probably keep their expectations low, for now at least. Episode 9 of the show, titled Straight to Hell, premiered on April 15, 2025, and focused on Matt Murdock learning more about why Vanessa had Foggy killed and how Mayor Fisk turns to his old Kingpin habits.

The major reason that fans shouldn't expect a Daredevil: Born Again episode 10 right now is that episode 9 of the series brought a close to the first season of the show. So, those expecting a Daredevil: Born Again episode 10 to come out on Disney+ next week, should temper their expectations.

But that doesn't mean that a Daredevil: Born Again episode 10 will never come out because a season 2 of the show is currently on the way.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 10 will be a part of season 2 of the series

Daredevil: Born Again episode 10 will certainly be a part of the upcoming season 2 of the show. As a matter of fact, it will be the first episode of season 2 as well. Going into episode 10, fans can certainly expect to see the payoff to the build-up that was showcased in episode 9 of the show and how it will shape the remainder of the season.

In episode 9, fans got to see Kingpin establish martial law in New York City, which led to his anti-vigilante task force causing much chaos in the city rather than reestablishing order. He also has full control over Red Hook now, meaning that he can carry on his criminal enterprise over there peacefully without any interruptions as well.

This also leads to Vanessa Fisk having Foggy Nelson killed because she didn't want information about the place to come out as he was going to expose it. It all ultimately leads to Matt realizing that he can't take down Fisk alone and will require help with it. Thus he realizes that to take down Fisk he will have to raise an army of his own.

So, going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 10, or even season 2 of the show, fans can expect to see Matt Murdock trying to gain allies for his cause to stop the madness that has taken over New York City. Not only that, but he would perhaps also be getting allies from his past to help him.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane talks about Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Talking to Collider on March 3, 2025, showrunner Dario Scardapane spoke about how season 2 will build on the events of season 1 of the show. He clearly mentioned that season 2 will focus on the consequences of the events that took place at the end of season 1 and how those events will be dealt with.

"So when I came in and put together the overview of what the first season was going to be, the second season was implied. They are the absolute flip side to each other, which you'll see," said Scardapane.

As of now, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is confirmed to premiere in 2026, however, a specific date hasn't been mentioned yet.

