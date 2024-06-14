Who plays the Swedes in The Umbrella Academy? Cast explored

In The Umbrella Academy, the Swedes are the trio of assassins hired by the Temps Commission to murder Number Five. Otto (Jason Bryden), Axel (Kris Holden-Ried), and Oscar (Tom Sinclair) make up the group. They are tasked with assassinating the majority of academy members one by one, and Five is the first person they were ordered to assassinate.

The Handler was manipulating them without their knowledge. Later in the series, The Handler, who had set up Diego, killed Oscar using a trap. Axel, who had been persuaded by Allison Hargreeves, would then murder Otto.

The official synopsis of the show The Umbrella Academy reads:

“When it rains, it pours. From the minds of Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is the story of a super-dysfunctional family of superheroes who have eight days to get it together and save the world.”

It goes on:

“Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity.”

Cast and characters in The Umbrella Academy

The Swedes in The Umbrella Academy

1) Jason Bryden as Otto

Jason Bryden has played the role of Otto who is one of the Swedish assassin triplets. He has over 20 years of comedy experience. Jason has appeared in over 45 movies and television shows. Some of his previous roles include The Staff Room, Supernatural, and Suits.

2) Kris Holden-Ried as Axel

Kris Holden-Ried played the role of Axel who is another member of the Swedes trio in The Umbrella Academy. He started his television series career in 2010 as Dyson in Lost Girl. Some of his appreciated roles are from Vikings where he played Eyvind/Dom and in Captain Canuck.

Kris Holden-Ried (Image via Instagram / krisholdenried)

3) Tom Sinclair as Oscar

Tom Sinclair played the role of Oscar and is the third among the Swedes in The Umbrella Academy. He is a singer, writer, and actor. He has done his graduation from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, California, and has thoroughly followed his passion for acting since high school.

Tom Sinclair (Image via Instagram / thomas.d.sinclair)

4) Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page played Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Viktor, known for emotional depth and intellect, serves as an emotional anchor in the series. He is known for his performances in Juno, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award. He has also worked in Inception and the psychological thriller Hard Candy.

Elliot Page (Image via Instagram / elliotpage)

5) Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper played the role of Luther Hargeeves in The Umbrella Academy. He is known for his acting as Percival in Merlin and the Pirates series Black Sails. He has also acted in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Tom Hopper (Image via Instagram / tom.hopperhops)

6) David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves.

David Castañeda played Diego Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Castañeda, known for his performance in Switched at Birth, El Chicano, and Jane the Virgin, has substantially increased his fame in Hollywood with his appearance in The Umbrella Academy.

David Castañeda (Image via Instagram /castanedawong)

7) Emmy Raver Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Allison Hargreaves, played by Emmy Raver-Lampman, has the power to change reality simply by saying, "I heard a rumor." Before her involvement in the series, she had a successful theater career, including in Hamilton and Gun & Powder. She also provides the voice of Molly Tillerman in the animated series Central Park.

Emmy Raver-Lampman (Image via Instagram / emmyraver)

8) Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Adian Gallagher is the youngest member of the main cast in The Umbrella Academy. He is playing Number Five, an older man trapped in a child’s body. Adian is an actor and a singer. He has previously acted in the Nickelodeon sitcom Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.

Adian Gallagher (Image via Instagram / aidanrgallagher)

9) Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan plays Klaus, a man who can connect with the dead, in The Umbrella Academy. He is known for a similar role in Misfits and has also worked in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Love / Hate.

Robert Sheehan (Image via Instagram / rozzymikes)

10) Justin H. Min portrays Ben Hargreeves

Ben Hargreeves, played by Justin H. Min, arrives at first as a ghost that only Klaus can see. In season two of The Umbrella Academy, he gains more prominence. Min's career has taken off since the show, with major appearances in the dramedy Beef and the highly praised movie After Yang.

Justin H. Min (Image via Instagram / justinmin)

11) Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

Colm Feore acted as a strange and cruel man named Sir Reginald Hargeeves. He has acted in Trudeau as Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. He is also known for his acting in House of Cards and The Borgias.

Colm Feore (Image via Instagram / colmfeore)

12) Kate Walsh as The Handler

Kate Walsh plays The Handler, the main adversary in The Umbrella Academy's second season. Her performance is both menacing and compelling. Kate is known for her role in Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Addison Montgomery and its spin-off, Private Practice. She has also worked in 13 Reasons Why and Emily in Paris.

Kate Walsh (Image via Instagram / katewalsh)

13) Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Ritu Arya portrays Lila Pitts, Diego's love interest and fellow superpowered person. Arya, introduced in season two, has the ability to duplicate the talents of others. She has appeared in the television series Humans, the comedy film Polite Society, and the film Barbie, in which she plays journalist Barbie.

Ritu Arya (Image via Instagram / rituarya)

14) Cameron Britton as Hazel

Cameron Britton plays a time-traveling killer in The Umbrella Academy. He has acted in A Man Called Otto and The Woman in the House Across the Street. His portrayal of Ed Kemper in Mindhunter received significant praise and he went on to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Cameron Britton (Image via Instagram / cameronbrittonh)

15) Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha

Mary J. Blige, known as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, plays the role of Cha-Cha in The Umbrella Academy. Her character is a time-traveling hitwoman. She was nominated in an Academy Award category for her role in Mudbound. She has also worked in Respect as Dinah Washington.

Mary J. Blinge (Image via Instagram / therealmaryjblige)

16) Adam Godley voices Phinneus Pogo

Phinneus Pogo, the Hargreeves family's intellectual chimpanzee and faithful butler, in The Umbrella Academy, is voiced by Adam Godley. He has also starred in Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, Breaking Bad, and The Great. His theatrical career has won him several Tony and Laurence Olivier Award nominations.

Other members of the cast in The Umbrella Academy:

John Magaro as Harold Jenkins

Yusuf as Raymond Chestnut

Marin Ireland as Sissy Cooper / Dana Pocket

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves / Number five

Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves / Number three

Jordan Claire as Grace Hargreeves

Sheila McCarthy as Agnes Rofa

Ashley Madekwe as Detective Eudora Patch

Peter Outerbridge as The Conductor

Rainbow Sun Francks as Detective Chuck Beaman

Matt Biedel as Sergeant Dale Chedder

Cody Ray Thompson and Calem MacDonald as Dave

Kevin Rankin as Elliott

John Kapelos as Jack Ruby

Stephen Bogaert as Carl Cooper

Raven Dauda as Odessa

Dewshane Williams as Miles

Justin Paul Kelly and Callum Keith Rennie as Harlan Cooper / Lester Pocet

Dov Tiefenbach as Keechie

Robin Atkin Downes as A.J. Carmichael

Patrice Goodman as Dot

Ken Hall as Herb

Mouna Traore as Jill

Jake Epstine as Alphanso Hargreeves / Number Four

Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves / Number six

Javon Walton as Stanley Stan

Julian Richings as Chet Rodo

All three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to watch on Netflix, and the fourth season is expected to arrive on August 8, 2024.