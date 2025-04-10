Who is Raegan Beast and what did he allege against Tiffany Smith? Details about the Bad Influence subject, explored

In Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, Raegan Beast, a digital content creator and actor, appeared with former members of Piper Rockelle’s team, Sophie Fergi, and Corinne Joy. They filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Smith in 2022.

Netflix's new documentary, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, released on April 9, 2025, has highlighted several serious allegations against YouTube star Piper Rockelle's mother, Tiffany Smith. The documentary reveals that Tiffany Smith has been accused of misconduct and s*xual abuse of minor children.

As per Tudum, in 2022, eleven former members of Piper Rockelle’s team filed a $22 million lawsuit against Tiffany Smith and her boyfriend, Hunter Hill, a content creator who previously appeared in videos as Piper’s elder brother. The lawsuit included allegations such as unjust enrichment, retaliatory behavior, and workplace violations.

You can stream Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing on Netflix.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing: All about the series explored

The true documentary series centers on Piper Rockelle, her mother Tiffany Smith, and her YouTube group, The Squad, which included members like Raegan Beast, Sawyer Sharbino, Lev Cameron, Emily Dobson, and Ayden Mekus. Several former Squad members and their families accused Tiffany of child abuse.

They alleged that Tiffany forced the children to wear inappropriate clothing and act in scenes meant for adult audiences. According to NBC, in 2022, eleven former Squad members and their families filed a lawsuit against Tiffany in California.

They claimed they suffered mental trauma, were not paid properly, and had to work in a toxic environment. Tiffany's boyfriend, Hunter Hill, was also reportedly involved in the content creation, was named in the lawsuit.

As per an NBC article dated October 10, 2024, Piper and Tiffany denied all allegations, but later, agreed to settle the case for $1.85 million.

All about Raegan Beast explored

Raegan Beast was born on November 19, 1999, and raised in Maryland. He started his digital career on Musical.ly, posting lip-sync and short comedy videos. Envisioned Partners later signed him, and he began working with talent manager Matt Dugan, who reportedly suggested he collaborate with Piper Rockelle.

Raegan Beast appeared in the documentary, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, where he shared his experiences with Piper Rockelle's team.

Beast is active on social media and has nearly one million followers on TikTok. He shares updates about his life on Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms. He now creates content across various social media platforms. Raegan has also acted in a few shows, such as Misshaps and Flunky’s Upset.

Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing examines serious accusations directed at Tiffany Smith, the momager of YouTube star, Piper Rockelle. The documentary highlights the legal complaints filed in 2022 and explores the experiences of children working in the social media industry.

Raegan Beast appears in the documentary as a former collaborator. He shares what he experienced while working with the team and explains why he chose to distance himself from the group.

To learn more about this case, watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, available only on Netflix.

