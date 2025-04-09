Who are the members of The Squad? All about the subjects of Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Formed in 2018 around teen YouTuber Piper Rockelle, The Squad featured a rotating cast of young influencers. Members included Gavin Magnus, Sophie Fergi, Sawyer Sharbino, Symonne Harrison, Hayden Haas, Corinne Joy, Jentzen Ramirez, Claire RockSmith, and others.

Over the years, The Squad members appeared in hundreds of videos that blurred the line between content creation and alleged exploitation.

Assembled and managed by Piper’s mother, Tiffany Smith, The Squad members engaged in staged crushes, prank wars, and vlog-style content that appeared harmless to viewers.

Netflix’s new docuseries, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, presents allegations from 11 former members. They alleged that the reality behind the content was far more troubling.

According to a Vanity Fair report dated April 9, 2025, both parents and children described the production as “cult-like.” They alleged emotional and physical abuse.

The Squad consisted of a constantly changing group of young influencers who regularly teamed up to create online video content

Starting around 2018, Piper Rockelle began collaborating with a rotating cast of tween content creators, eventually branding them as The Squad. This group of child influencers acted out romantic scenarios and participated in prank wars. Also engaged in challenge videos that catered to a growing YouTube audience.

Additionally, she denied the children proper breaks, meals, or education. The docuseries investigates the systemic issues within child influencer culture, centring on the experience of former Squad members.

While the videos appeared lighthearted, a lawsuit filed in January 2022 by 11 former members alleged exploitative and abusive behaviour by Tiffany Smith.

According to a LADbible report dated April 9, 2025, the lawsuit accused Smith of fostering an

"emotionally, physically and sometimes s*xually abusive environment"

The case was settled for $1.85 million in October 2024, but the allegations remain the focus of Netflix's docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing.

Piper Rockelle

Piper Rockelle was the face of The Squad and began posting YouTube content at age 9, under the guidance of her mother. As detailed by Vanity Fair on April 9, 2025, her mother Tiffany Smith transitioned Piper from pageant competitions to social media, where her popularity exploded.

By 2018, Piper's YouTube channel had incorporated a full-fledged team of young creators known as The Squad, with videos generating millions of views monthly. Despite losing monetization on YouTube following the lawsuit, she continues to maintain an active presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Sophie Fergi

Sophie Fergi in 2022 VidCon (Image via Getty)

Sophie Fergi was one of the original Squad members, known for appearing in romantic-themed content with fellow creator Jentzen Ramirez. She left The Squad in 2020, citing the alleged toxic environment.

In the docuseries, as per the LADbible report dated April 9, 2025, she shared:

"My youth was stripped away at a very young age because of Tiffany."

Fergi now co-hosts the podcast Girl Talk, where she discusses teenage life and social media experiences.

Gavin Magnus

Gavin Magnus in Live Justice Awards (Image via Getty)

Gavin Magnus was among the earliest Squad members and was often featured as Piper Rockelle’s on-screen romantic interest. He left the group in 2019 but made occasional appearances in later videos. Since then, Gavin has transitioned into music and continues producing content across multiple platforms.

As noted by TV Insider on April 1, 2025, he recently appeared in Mind Matters, a mental wellness digital series by The Jed Foundation.

Sawyer Sharbino

Sawyer Sharbino in Zigazoo Launch Party (Image via Getty)

Sawyer Sharbino participated in many of the prank and challenge videos that helped define The Squad's identity. His mother, Angela Sharbino, was one of the first to raise concerns publicly. In the Netflix docuseries, she claimed that the production operated like a cult.

According to Vanity Fair dated April 9, 2025, she alleged that Tiffany Smith demanded loyalty and ostracized those who pushed back.

Symonne Harrison

Symonne Harrison in The Thirst Project's 14th Annual Thirst Gala (Image via Getty)

Symonne Harrison was another prominent figure in The Squad, known for her social media presence and relationship-themed content. She left in 2021 and recently launched her own podcast, The FriendZone.

Her post-squad content focuses more on individual creative expression. As reported by TV Insider, Harrison noted the project was something she had poured her heart and creativity into.

Hayden Haas

Hayden Haas was involved in The Squad until 2021. His time with the group included participation in various YouTube skits and vlogs. Since leaving, Hayden has remained relatively low-profile, sharing glimpses of his personal life on Instagram.

As per TV Insider, April 1, 2025, his posts include school events and hobbies like dirt biking.

Corinne Joy

Corinne Joy in Paramount Pictures' Young Hollywood - "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (Image via Getty)

Corinne Joy was featured in several videos with fellow Squad member Sawyer Sharbino. She left The Squad in 2019.

In the Netflix documentary, she and her mother recount troubling behaviour by Tifanny Smith that contributed to their decision to distance themselves. Corinne has since shifted focus toward acting and is reportedly training for a career in WWE, as per TV Insider.

Jentzen Ramirez

Jentzen Ramirez was frequently paired with Sophie Fergi in romantic-themed videos. He left The Squad in 2023 and now stars in a web series titled Junior's Cafe.

As noted by Newsweek on April 9, 2025, his content, his content has evolved from group-based vlogs to more independent projects.

Claire RockSmith

Claire Rocksmith, one of the younger members of The Squad, also stepped away from the group due to the alleged environment.

She was recently featured in the web series Snowbound and is currently developing her own brand initiative named iCare by Claire. In a recent Instagram post cited by TV Insider, she wrote:

“It’s time you finally knew. Everything.”

Lev Cameron

Lev Cameron was another recurring face in The Squad, known for being Piper Rockelle’s long-time on-screen partner.

He exited the group in 2024. Lev continues to be active on YouTube and TikTok, creating content as a solo influencer as per Netflix Tudum, April 8, 2025.

Indi Star

Indi Star in Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet Pride Event With Performance By Paris Hilton (Image via Getty)

Indi Star was among the earlier Squad members, frequently appearing in scripted relationship content with multiple creators. She left the group in 2020. Now, she creates lifestyle and entertainment content, having maintained a stable presence across major social platforms.

As seen through these individual trajectories, the former members have experienced varied personal and professional outcomes after their departure. While some moved on to new creative ventures, the underlying allegations raise serious questions about the exploitation of minors in content creation.

