Who is Ser Gwayne Hightower on House of the Dragon? Everything to know about the character

In season 2 episode 3, House of the Dragon introduced Ser Gwayne Hightower as the newest addition to the Green faction's allies. He accompanies Ser Criston Cole and his group of knights to lay siege at Harrenhaal. Ser Gwayne also watches Alicent and Cole's interaction carefully, suggesting that he might find something suspicious about their closeness.

Ser Gwayne is actually Otto Hightower's son and Alicent's brother. He made a brief appearance in season 1 episode 1, where he participated in the Heir's Tournament. Daemon Targaryen chose him as an opponent to joust in a veiled insult to Otto.

In his first appearance, Ser Gwayne was played by Will Willoughby, a stunt performer. But now, HBO has cast actor Freddie Fox in the role.

Disclaimer: This article contains mild spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Ser Gwayne returns on House of the Dragon

Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 (via HBO Max)

Ser Gwayne Hightower is the eldest son of Otto Hightower and Alicent's elder brother in House of the Dragon. After his defeat in the tournament, the character did not feature in the season again.

Ser Gwayne has now returned to the show in season 2 episode 3, portrayed by actor Freddie Fox. He arrives at King's Landing as Ser Criston Cole readies himself to leave for an attack on Harrenhaal. He enlists Alicent to inform Cole that Gwayne will be accompanying the troop, which Cristan reluctantly agrees to.

He scrutinizes Alicent and Cristan's interactions from afar and might be suspicious of their equation.

However, Ser Gwayne Hightower is also depicted as a rather arrogant character as he mocks Ser Cristan relentlessly on the journey. It is only when Cole notices a dragon overhead and rushes them all to safety that Gwayne seems apologetic. Hopefully, he will have more of a role to play as the series progresses.

Is Ser Gwayne mentioned in the George R.R. Martin books?

Ser Gwayne Hightower in a still from House of the Dragon (via HBO Max)

Yes, Ser Gwayne Hightower is also mentioned in books like Fire and Blood, The Rise of the Dragon, The Rogue Prince, and The Princess and the Queen. However, in the texts, he is younger than Alicent in the sibling order.

In the books, Ser Gwayne becomes a part of important tactical negotiations between King's Landing and Dragonstone. He travels with Grand Maester Orwyle to Dragonstone, where they unsuccessfully attempt to bridge the divide between Aegon II and Rhaenyra.

Ser Gwayne is also named second-in-command of the City Watch by his father Otto, who asks him to keep an eye on Commander Luthor Largent. Luthor ends up being loyal to Daemon Targaryen and the Black faction. He has an altercation with Ser Gwayne when Rhaenyra attacks King's Landing, resulting in Gwayne's death after a stabbing.

After Gwayne's death, the gates to the city are opened by the turncloak Commander, allowing the Black faction an easy entry inside.

Fans can watch House of the Dragon streaming on platforms like HBO Max, and JioCinema.

