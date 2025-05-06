Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 6, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! fans, the winner of tonight’s episode (May 6, 2025) is Sarah Gillis. She took home the victory after an exciting match, holding onto her lead in the Double Jeopardy round and maintaining a strong edge going into Final Jeopardy. Sarah’s strong performance and correct response in Final Jeopardy secured her the win.
Sarah’s success today marks the beginning of her journey as the Jeopardy! champion, and she will return tomorrow to defend her title. The Final Jeopardy clue, categorized under Word Origins, proved to be a key moment, with all three contestants giving the correct response: “What is visceral?”
Tonight’s game continued to deliver on those elements, providing not just trivia but an engaging competition filled with strategy and excitement.
Jeopardy! episode highlights – May 6, 2025, Tuesday
Jeopardy! round
The Jeopardy! round of tonight’s episode had a mix of challenging categories that kept the contestants on their toes. The categories were My Cup Runneth Over, Oscar Hosts, Metaphors Be With You, Howdy, Neighbor!, Just Moved In?, and We’Re The Carp Family.
Sarah Gillis initially gained an advantage by doubling her score with a well-played Daily Double. However, a misstep before the break allowed Keegan Olson to take the lead. After 15 clues, the contestants were closely matched, with Sarah’s score at $2,400, Keegan’s at $2,800, and Ben Ganger trailing behind at $2,200.
At the end of the Jeopardy! round, the statistics were as follows:
- Keegan: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,600
- Sarah: 8 correct, 2 incorrect, $3,400
- Ben: 9 correct, 2 incorrect, $2,800
Double Jeopardy Round
The Double Jeopardy! round saw Keegan Olson struggling with missed Daily Doubles, including a True Daily Double on clue 12. Meanwhile, Sarah’s consistent performance allowed her to leap ahead into a runaway position. Ben had three incorrect high-value responses, which hindered his ability to catch up.
By the end of this round, the scores were:
- Sarah: 13 correct, 4 incorrect, $7,400
- Ben: 16 correct, 5 incorrect, $3,600
- Keegan: 20 correct, 4 incorrect, $2,800
Sarah’s dominant performance left her in a secure lead heading into Final Jeopardy.
Final Jeopardy Round
The Final Jeopardy category was Word Origins, and the clue was:
“Fittingly, this adjective describing a hit-you-in-the-gut kind of feeling goes back to a Latin word for internal organs.”
All three contestants correctly answered, “What is visceral?”
But Sarah’s head start made her the winner, even after a small deduction of $100 from her score.
- Keegan: $2,800 + $2,800 = $5,600
- Ben: $3,600 + $2,001 = $5,601
- Sarah: $7,400 - $100 = $7,300
Sarah Gillis won with a final score of $7,300, securing her first day’s victory.
Read more: Who won Jeopardy! tonight? May 2, 2025, Friday
Jeopardy! contestant profiles for May 6, 2025
Keegan Olson
Vancouver, British Columbia-based consultant Keegan Olson exhibited his quick thinking and strategy all over the game. A few important Daily Doubles gave him trouble and stopped him from completely benefiting from his excellent performance in the Jeopardy round. Still, Keegan maintained a competitive pace and finished with a good total of $5,600.
Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Sarah Gillis
Sarah Gillis, a mortgage loan processor from Asbury Park, New Jersey, emerged as the Jeopardy! champion tonight. Her strong gameplay and impressive responses, especially in the Double Jeopardy round, allowed her to dominate the final stages of the game. With her final score of $7,300, Sarah will return tomorrow as the defending champion.
Read more: Who won Jeopardy tonight? May 5, 2025, Monday
Ben Ganger
Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, entered the game with an impressive 5-day total of $105,915. Despite his early dominance in previous episodes, tonight's game was tough for him. He struggled with a few high-value questions, which kept him from challenging Sarah’s runaway lead. Ben ended with a final score of $5,601.
Read more: Today's Final Jeopardy answer: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Jeopardy! recap - Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Jeopardy round:
- Categories: My Cup Runneth Over; Oscar Hosts; Metaphors Be With You; Howdy, Neighbor!; Just Moved In?; We'RE The Carp Family
- Sarah doubled her score with the Daily Double but gave an incorrect response just before the break, allowing Keegan to take the lead after 15 clues.
Scores at Break (After 15 clues):
- Keegan: $2,800 (4 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Sarah: $2,400 (5 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Ben: $2,200 (4 correct, 0 incorrect)
Interviews:
- Keegan: Attacked by a swan in Switzerland.
- Sarah: Huge soccer fan and a Gotham FC season ticket holder.
- Ben: Huge IndyCar fan.
Jeopardy Round Stats After 30 Clues:
- Keegan: 9 correct, 1 incorrect
- Sarah: 8 correct, 2 incorrect
- Ben: 9 correct, 2 incorrect
Scores after Jeopardy Round:
- Keegan: $4,600
- Sarah: $3,400
- Ben: $2,800
Double Jeopardy! Round:
- Categories: Cold War Times; It’s A Fact; Rhyming Song Titles; Novels & Novelists; Starts & Ends With “D”; Flags
- Keegan faced a mix of success and struggle, missing two Daily Doubles, including a True Daily Double on clue 12.
- Ben's 3 high-value incorrect responses allowed Sarah to build a runaway lead.
Double Jeopardy Stats:
- Sarah: 13 correct, 4 incorrect
- Ben: 16 correct, 5 incorrect
- Keegan: 20 correct, 4 incorrect
Scores before Final Jeopardy:
- Sarah: $7,400
- Ben: $3,600
- Keegan: $2,800
Final Jeopardy:
- Keegan and Ben were both correct in Final Jeopardy.
- Sarah's lead was too significant, and she became the new champion, returning tomorrow.
Tonight’s Results:
- Keegan: $2,800 + $2,800 = $5,600 (Answer: What is visceral)
- Ben: $3,600 + $2,001 = $5,601 (Answer: What is visceral Love you mom + dad)
- Sarah: $7,400 - $100 = $7,300 (Answer: What is ? Thanks Hel)
- 1-day total: $7,300
Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! was very exciting, and Sarah Gillis won, becoming the new champion. She won because she had a good strategy, did well in both rounds, and gave the right answer at the right time on Final Jeopardy. She'll be back tomorrow to defend her title.