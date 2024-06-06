Why All American: Homecoming being canceled is actually a good thing

All American: Homecoming premiered on 21 February 2022, on The CW and is a spinoff series to the popular All American series which was first released in 2018. As per various media outlets, The CW has decided to cancel All American: Homecoming which will begin airing its third and final season on July 8, 2024.

All American: Homecoming focused on Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), a recurring character in the original All American series. Simone was involved in the original series as Jordan's (Michael Evans Behling) girlfriend. However, the spinoff series saw Simone Hicks pursue her dreams of being a pro-tennis player at the Bringston University in Atlanta.

The cancellation of All: American might be a good thing for the show since it had been stagnating following the first season. The original series and the spinoff built a credible legacy with memorable characters such as Simone, and carrying the plot further would dilute it.

Why is All American: Homecoming canceled?

All American: Homecoming has been canceled following a decision taken by The CW. The series is supposed to air its third and final season starting July 8, 2024 however, the dwindling popularity of the series has prompted its cancellation. The spinoff series to All American has reportedly been drawing fewer overall viewers than before, something which hampers The CW's plans to broaden their viewership appeal beyond young adults.

The signs of The CW having less confidence in the series than before were apparent when they decided not to broadcast All American: Homecoming during the regular broadcast season. The series has been planned to air over the summer after the end of the sixth season of the original All American series.

Reportedly, the license fee for the series was also slashed significantly by the CW. The original series has been renewed for a seventh season and also has a deal with Netflix who are picking up production costs for the upcoming season. However, Warner Bros. TV had a separate deal for All American: Homecoming which included only three seasons of the series. The dwindling popularity of the series made it unwise to push for a fourth season which was already not part of the Netflix deal.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll was "devastated" to learn about the cancellation of the series

The spinoff series to All American premiered to great ratings in 2022. However, the plot fails to captivate viewers to Simone's journey at Bringston University. When showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll learned about the cancellation she stated:

“I’m devastated to learn that All American: Homecoming will not be moving forward with more episodes"

She thanked the audience in a heartfelt message that read:

"I am so very grateful to have worked with this incredible cast and crew, led by Geffri Maya, to bring the authentic HBCU experience to your screens for the last three seasons. We made this show for the culture and thank our loyal audience and fans for taking this ride with us."

It further reads:

"We made this show so that our community, our kids (and their dreams), could be seen and celebrated every week and we are proud to say we accomplished that mission… Especially with this exciting final season which we can’t wait to show you all. So with a heavy but proud heart, I give one final shoutout to our favorite BRINGSTON LIONS!”

The upcoming season of the series will see Simone deal with her choice between the two romantic interests at the end of the previous season. The season will also see her put her romantic dreams in the backseat to focus on her pro-tennis ambitions. Season 3 will premiere on The CW on July 8, 2024.