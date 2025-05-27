Why is Big Mouth ending? Details explored

Big Mouth is an adult animated sitcom created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The series debuted in 2017 on Netflix and ended after eight seasons in 2025. Joe Wengert, Emily Altman, Kelly Galuska, Abe Forman-Greenwald, Gil Ozeri, Victor Quinaz, and Kelly Cressman are the show's producers.

The coming-of-age series centers on a group of middle school teenagers and depicts their experiences with puberty, gender identity, and se*ual desires while growing up in the suburbs of New York. Big Mouth is among Netflix's longest-running original scripted shows and has received several awards, including five Primetime Emmy Awards, during its run.

Big Mouth has captured the awkward and chaotic phase of adolescence over eight successful seasons. The show's creators ended the series in 2025 as the journey of the central characters had reached its conclusive end.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Even for a cartoon character, going through puberty isn't easy for a young person. Andrew is learning that first hand as he experiences the nightmare that is growing up in this animated series geared toward adults. Along for the ride are friends Nick and Jessi, who develop a budding romance along the way."

It continues:

"The comedy veterans who lend their voices to "Big Mouth" include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele."

Why did the showrunners end Big Mouth in 2025?

The groundbreaking animated series is an unabashed exploration of adolescence using a dash of humor and plenty of absurdity. It is loosely based on the childhood friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s experiences with puberty.

Big Mouth revolves around the students of Bridgeton Middle School - Nick (Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Missy (Ayo Edebiri), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Jay (Jason Mantzoukas), and Matthew (Andrew Rannells).

The series highlights the challenges that come with the exploration and acceptance of one's body through the hormone monsters, the Shame Wizard, the Depression Kitty, Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, and the Lovebugs named Walter, Sonya, and Rochelle.

On June 11, 2024, Kroll spoke to The Wrap about his decision to end the acclaimed series after 81 episodes by saying:

"We didn't ever think this was a show that should go on forever... The themes of adolescence and change — it would be a disservice to continue telling these stories with no end because this is a moment in time in your life. We always knew that and wanted to not diminish the characters by keeping them stagnant. It’s been gratifying to try to complete those stories."

Kroll added that these characters could return in possible sequels in the future as there's "ample opportunity" to revisit them at later stages in their lives.

How did Big Mouth season 8 end?

Season 7 of Big Mouth saw the teenagers graduating from middle school and ended with their first day in high school. The final season of the blue comedy series focused on the central characters navigating the pressures of high school life. They continue to grow and adapt during their final stages of adolescence while looking forward to the future.

Nick finally experiences a growth spurt this season, and Maury, Andrew's hormone monster, guides him through the journey just as he did for his best friend. At the end of season 8, all the characters come together and reminisce about their middle school life before the school building is demolished. They end the series by stepping into the unknown future, which is depicted through a giant white light.

Viewers can stream all seasons of Big Mouth on Netflix.

