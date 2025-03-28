Dick Wolf's Law and Order season 24 took a brief break on March 27, 2025, leaving fans surprised when it was absent from NBC’s Thursday lineup. Instead, the network aired a re-run of one of its latest shows, Suits LA.

However, viewers won't have to wait long for a fresh episode, as Law and Order season 24 episode 17 is set to release on April 3, 2025.

Law and Order season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The season continues the franchise’s legacy of tackling complex cases, following criminal investigations by the NYPD and the prosecution of offenders by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

NBC has not given an official reason for this week's scheduling change. However, it can be due to a few probable reasons, including a strategy to maximize viewership for Suits LA or avoid conflict with CBS's March Madness.

NBC aired a rerun of Suits LA instead of Law and Order season 24

As mentioned earlier, Law and Order season 24 did not air a new episode on March 27, 2025. Instead, its timeslot was taken by episode 4 of Suits LA, the latest spinoff of the legal drama, Suits. Suits LA premiered on February 23, 2025. The deviation from regular programming left many viewers wondering why the network opted for a repeat rather than continuing the season as scheduled.

This may have been a strategic move to maximize viewership and gain an audience for one of NBC's newest shows. Another probable reason is CBS's broadcast of NCAA March Madness this week, which NBC might have wanted to avoid the clash.

Such scheduling adjustments are common among television networks, especially during major events such as sports championships, political debates, or breaking news. Production delays can also cause temporary gaps in a show's release schedule. Additionally, networks often plan brief hiatuses to make sure that the last episode falls in May, which is the typical month for season finales.

Law and Order season 24 episode 17 airs on April 3, 2025

As stated above, Law and Order season 24 episode 17, titled A Perfect Family, will premiere on NBC on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. Following its broadcast, the episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Viewers can also watch it via NBC’s website or app by signing in with a cable provider.

The logline of the episode reads:

"A student's fatal fall leads Riley to uncover family secrets about her final moments. Price and Maroun depend on a child's testimony to solve an improbable murder case."

The trailer for the upcoming episode hints that the murder case of a 12-year-old will get personal for the team. As they try to solve the case, they will face obstacles such as a lack of motive and unreliable witnesses. At one point, Baxter is heard saying:

"If we let this killer walk, we'll never forgive ourselves."

This indicates that he will be emotionally involved in getting justice for the victim. In an interview with today.com dated March 14, 2025, actor Tony Goldwyn, who portrays DA Baxter, said:

“It’s so nice because the cases are always interesting on ‘Law & Order,’ but to be able to bring in our personal lives and to discover more about the characters, it just makes it more interesting to play and explore.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

