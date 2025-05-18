Why did Partagaz kill himself in Andor season 2? Explained

Andor season 2 has finished on Disney+, concluding on a tense note, the prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As predicted, the concluding three episodes (Episodes 10 to 12) not only connect the events building up to the Scarif war but also culminate some main character storylines to a cliffhanger finale.

Ad

One of the most memorable Andor season 2 finale moments features Major Partagaz, played by Anton Lesser, the cerebral and calculating ISB officer who makes a deadly and profoundly symbolic choice in the series' final chapter.

Throughout the series, Partagaz has embodied the Empire's iron-clad bureaucracy, an individual who, unlike the volatile Dedra Meero, was always measured, strategic, and mercilessly efficient.

But his off-screen death at a moment when it seemed most unlikely, severely implied as suicide, has raised more than a few questions among fans: why would such an unflappable and high-ranking Imperial functionary commit suicide?

Ad

Trending

As Andor reaches its conclusion, it gives more than a mere character death, it gives a moment of accounting for the Empire itself.

Partagaz killed himself in Andor season 2 after facing disgrace and realizing the Empire's failure, choosing death over a humiliating fall from power.

Exploring in detail Partagaz's fate in Andor season 2

Ad

Partagaz's last minutes are filled with stillness and tension. In episode 12, he is called to the office by Supervisor Lagret, who comes to take him to a disciplinary hearing. There is tension in their interaction, which is charged with unspoken understanding.

Partagaz requests a moment to compose himself, and Lagret, knowing what is about to go down, acquiesces and exits the room. A blaster is shortly afterward fired.

Even though the viewers never witness the act, the muffled shot and Lagret's command that the guards stay outside affirm the result: Partagaz has committed suicide.

Ad

This is the culmination of a string of failures that have broken Partagaz's control. He is powerless to stop Kleya Marki from going on the run, cannot intercept Cassian Andor, and finally cannot stop the Rebel Alliance from discovering the Empire's hidden superweapon, the Death Star.

With Dedra Meero's operation undone in disaster and the entire intelligence division up for review, Partagaz knows he will take the blame for the ISB's failures in Andor season 2.

Ad

But his choice is more than mere fear of retaliation. In a rare flash of introspective vulnerability, he is heard listening to Nemik's manifesto, a revolutionary tract that outlines the call for revolt against tyranny.

It is not clearly indicated whether the words move him.

However, the contrast implies that Partagaz, a man who at one point was convinced of the power of the system, is now faced with the fact that the Empire is not invulnerable and that maybe he's been on the losing side of history in Andor season 2.

Ad

Instead of confronting the Emperor or Darth Vader or a televised trial that would burn away his reputation, he opts for a lonely death, in a moment that marks both individual failure and institutional breakdown.

What else happened at the end of Andor season 2?

Ad

Partagaz's demise is but one of several climactic plot twists in the final installments of Andor season 2. With the series wrapping up in 1 BBY, days prior to Rogue One, the Rebel Alliance's long-planned first big blow against the Empire comes together.

Luthen Rael gives his life on a mission to reveal the Death Star project, and Cassian and Kleya successfully undertake a desperate operation on Coruscant.

Their actions enable the Rebellion to finally put together the pieces of the Empire's kyber crystal mining, its purported energy program, and the massive weapon under construction.

Ad

Dedra Meero's story reaches an ironic conclusion, as she is imprisoned within the very Narkina 5 facility that once held Cassian.

Her decline from power serves to reinforce the show's ongoing theme: within the Empire, even its most faithful servants prove to be replaceable.

Kleya, on the other hand, is set to become a part of the formalized Rebellion, joining the likes of Vel and Wilmon in carrying on the struggle.

Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera appears alive and paranoid on Jedha, foreshadowing his role in Rogue One.

Ad

One of the show's saddest moments comes in the final scene, where Bix Caleen has returned to Mina-Rau, where she is raising a child.

It is heavily implied to be Cassian's son, born before he went out to continue his work with the Rebellion.

Even if Cassian is fated to die on Scarif, the series leaves him a legacy, a reminder that even in a galaxy filled with fascism, any act of resistance can leave behind more than chaos.

Ad

As Andor season 2 concludes Cassian's story, there is little room left for a sequel. Still, the impact of the show on the world of Star Wars is undeniable.

By the time the credits roll, Andor has established that the struggle against tyranny is not about battles and blasters, but about ideology, sacrifice, and the gradual unraveling of empires founded upon fear.

Partagaz's death is a potent symbol of that unraveling, the moment when the veneer of Imperial control finally drops, and its enforcers see that their power was always temporary in Andor season 2.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Andor season 2 on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More