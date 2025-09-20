Will there be Chief of War season 2? Renewal status and more

As of September 2025, Apple TV+ has made no announcements about Chief of War season 2. The historical drama from creator Jason Momoa dropped in August 2025 and instantly became a fan favorite for its sprawling interpretation of Hawaiian history and visual strength.

Ad

Since the airing of the finale, fans have been wondering if the adventure of Kaʻiana and the conquest of the unification of the Hawaiian islands will make its way to season 2 after its explosive season 1 conclusion. While Apple TV+ has yet to renew Chief of War season 2, both creators and cast members are hopeful.

Following the season 1 finale, which left multiple storylines unresolved, there is enough material for more episodes, assuming the streaming platform renews Chief of War for a season 2.

Ad

Trending

Chief of War season 2: What we know so far

Jason Momoa in Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War season 2 has not yet been confirmed by Apple TV+ as of September 2025, but plans for upcoming seasons are still being discussed. In an interview with Hawaii News Now published on July 23, 2025, creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett showed keen interest in further developing the series, with aspirations for both a second and third season.

Ad

"We have a lot of fights to battle and to go through because it’s not our money making this, but you know, it’s a collaborative process," stated the Game of Thrones actor.

In an interview with Deadline published on September 12, 2025, Luciane Buchanan, who plays Queen Ka'ahumanu in the show, spoke about the potential of Chief of War season 2 and the scope to explore other storylines.

Ad

"There’s so much to be explored. I think anyone who watched the show and has dug into the history will know that there are many, many more battles and betrayal and different things that happen in order for Kamehameha to unite these kingdoms. So there’s definitely more to be explored, and I am crossing my fingers," she stated.

Ad

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published on September 16, 2025, co-creator Sibbett clarified that Chief of War was originally conceived of as a limited series, but that the story had to be expanded to permit additional development. This expansion hints that there are many untold stories within Hawaiian history, leaving the door open for continued storytelling in Chief of War season 2.

Chief of War season 1 recap

Ad

Ad

Chief of War season 1 chronicles the struggle for the unification of the Hawaiian Islands during the late 18th century. The story follows a Kauaʻi chief, Kaʻiana, who returns from overseas and finds himself drawn into the tumult of the power struggle across the islands.

The principal kingdoms of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi fight against one another, and Kaʻiana becomes allied with King Kamehameha, a charismatic and powerful leader, moving the islands toward unity. As the season unfolds, Kaʻiana wrestles with loyalty, identity, and the toll of war.

Ad

He fights in key battles, experiences betrayal, and wrestles with the desire to honor family versus the ambition of powerful leaders. New threats and influences come in the form of Europeans and advanced technology. The season culminates in the climactic battle, where Kamehameha defeats rival chief Keōua with the help of firearms and the support of Kaʻiana.

The aftermath ultimately consolidates Kamehameha's rule and advances acquisition towards oneness, with Kaʻiana as a complex, reluctant hero in the face of tragedy and sacrifice. Chief of War season 2 might delve deeper into battles for the unification of the other Hawaiian islands.

Ad

Although Chief of War season 2 hasn't been greenlit, fans can stream season 1 of the show on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More