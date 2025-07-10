Will Jessica Jones return in Daredevil: Born Again? Here’s what we know so far

Daredevil: Born Again is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series streaming on Disney+. Created by Dario Scardapane, it continues the story of Matt Murdock following the events of the Netflix Daredevil series.

The first season of Phase Five of the MCU started on March 4, 2025, and had nine episodes. Charlie Cox plays Daredevil again, and Vincent D'Onofrio plays Wilson Fisk in the show. They are currently filming the second season, which is set to release in March 2026.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again ensures the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. After years of fan speculation, Marvel confirmed her comeback during Disney's Upfronts in New York.

Ritter’s return has thrilled viewers who missed the complex, hard-edged private investigator from the Netflix era of Marvel shows. She is expected to join forces with Matt Murdock in fighting Wilson Fisk, now the Mayor of New York City.

The return of Jessica Jones signals a major step in bringing Netflix's Marvel characters into the official MCU. This crossover, apart from being a fun throwback, is also necessary to make the story bigger and stronger across all of Marvel's TV shows.

Krysten Ritter discusses Jessica Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Krysten Ritter has officially confirmed she is returning as Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. After six years away from the role, the actress broke her silence in an exclusive interview with ScreenRant’s Liam Crowley published on July 9, 2025, while promoting her new series, Dexter: Resurrection.

When asked how it feels to return, Ritter responded:

“It’s very exciting. I am very thrilled to be back in Jessica’s boots. There’s more story for her and it’s really exciting.”

She emphasized her enthusiasm about stepping back into a character that fans deeply connect with. For her, this return is both a creative revival and a rewarding challenge.

Ritter also commented on the tone of the new series, noting:

“Oh, it’s gritty. It feels big too. The crew’s amazing. I’ve had an amazing experience. I can’t say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed.”

Her chemistry with Charlie Cox was one of the standout elements in The Defenders, and her return enhances anticipation for season 2.

The actress described working on Daredevil: Born Again as “creatively fulfilling.” She said:

“Juxtaposing it with Mia [from Dexter] and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I’m having. I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We’re doing some cool stuff.”

While Ritter could not reveal specific storylines, she confirmed that filming is underway. Fans are even more excited because photos from the set show her with Charlie Cox.

Plot of Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again picks up years after the events of the original Daredevil Netflix series. Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer and vigilante, has stopped operating as Daredevil. However, when Wilson Fisk becomes Mayor of New York City and launches an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, Murdock is forced to return.

Season 1 followed Murdock's renewed battle for justice, both in court and on the streets. Fisk gains control of the city and enforces martial law. This sparks conflict as vigilantes are hunted down. By the end of season 1, Murdock realizes he cannot win alone.

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will focus on Murdock forming alliances to take on Fisk. Jessica Jones joins him as a key ally. Her return adds a powerful dynamic to the resistance. The season explores their uneasy but strong partnership as they fight a shared enemy.

The second season will come out in March 2026, but filming is still going on all over New York. The stories will pick up where season 1 left off and likely will go deeper into the moral choices each hero has to make.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+.

