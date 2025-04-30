Will there be Mythic Quest season 5? Details explored

Mythic Quest is a popular workplace comedy series premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2020. Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the show delves into the world of video game development, offering a unique comedic perspective on the behind-the-scenes workings of a fictional MMORPG studio.Unfortunately, Apple TV+ has officially cancelled Mythic Quest after four seasons.

Though season 4 and the spinoff series Side Quest have garnered great acclaim, the show will not return for a fifth season. According to Deadline, the decision not to renew comes days after the season 4 finale aired on March 26. Though many fans were surprised by the cancellation, the show finished with a revised conclusion to give viewers closure.

Mythic Quest’s cancellation and future

As fans eagerly awaited the possibility of Mythic Quest season 5, Apple TV+ made the unexpected decision to cancel the show after four seasons. The choice let many down, but the show's producers ensured that the season finale would be gratifying. According to Deadline, the creators were permitted to change the ending to offer a clear conclusion.

This move was an unprecedented gesture from Apple TV+, ensuring that fans were not left with an unsatisfying, open-ended closure. The 10th episode of season 4 wasn't originally meant to be the series finale, but it was changed to give the characters a proper send-off.

Despite the series' cancellation, it still made an impact, and its spinoff, Side Quest, premiered in 2025. The spinoff series explores the lives of those affected by Mythic Quest, providing a new perspective on the world.

All about Mythic Quest

Since its first season, the series has been lauded for its creative investigation of the video game industry. The series tracks Ian Grimm, the arrogant inventor of Mythic Quest, and his team as they alter and run the game. Trying to balance game development, office politics, and personal relationships causes chaos and comedy.

The creators, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney, said in an interview with Deadline published on April 11, 2025,

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close. We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.”

They have also added,

“To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

The series stars Rob McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, and Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi. Popular shows combine comedy, heart, and conflict. The series' supporting characters, Rachel (Ashly Burch), Dana (Imani Hakim), and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), help create the dynamic office setting.

Mythic Quest season 4 is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

