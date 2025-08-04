  • home icon
  Will Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 2? Details explored

Will Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 2? Details explored

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Aug 04, 2025 07:44 GMT
Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 1
Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 has become one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year, drawing significant attention from fans eager to see what happens next in the gothic world of the Addams Family.

The first part of Wednesday season 2 airs on August 6, 2025, and the second part on August 3, 2025, both on Wednesday. The show, which follows mysterious Wednesday Addams as she adapts to life at Nevermore Academy, will soon return for a second season.

Fans are wondering, though, if Percy Hynes White will reprise his role as Xavier Thorpe, since he wasn't in the trailer. ELLE reported the disappointing news on July 31, 2025: Percy Hynes White will not be returning for Wednesday season 2.

Jenna Ortega mentioned Xavier's departure from the season in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"a weird redirect, but we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost...Wednesday’s world does feel slightly askew anyway," she said.

The first season of Wednesday introduced fans to a host of intriguing characters, including Xavier, played by Percy Hynes White. As a talented artist with supernatural powers, Xavier became an important part of the story.

Wednesday season 2 omits Percy Hynes White's role

Percy Hynes White played Xavier Thorpe in Wednesday season 1, but he won't be part of season 2. Thorpe was a mysterious and talented student at Nevermore Academy. People know Xavier for his artistic talents, which are enhanced by his psychic abilities. Xavier is intelligent and could be Wednesday Addams's love interest. He comes from a wealthy family and has a famous psychic father.

Throughout season 1, his relationship with Wednesday becomes more complicated as they try to avoid a love triangle. Xavier's mysterious powers, which allow him to bring his art to life, are a major part of his character, and his relationship with Wednesday is key to the season's plot.

Although he was a significant part of season 1, Xavier will not return for Wednesday season 2. This means his storyline will remain unresolved.

Wednesday season 1 recap

In Wednesday season 1, viewers meet Wednesday Addams for the first time as she begins her journey at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday gets revenge on the boys at Nancy Reagan High School who bullied her brother, Pugsley, at the start of the season. She releases piranhas into the swimming pool, which results in her getting expelled.

Wednesday's parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, send her to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for students who are different. When she gets there, she meets a lot of interesting people, like Enid, her roommate, who is a werewolf, and Bianca, a popular student with an unknown power.

When Wednesday arrives at Nevermore Academy, a series of supernatural events begins. She quickly meets Tyler, Sheriff Galpin's kind but awkward son, and forms a friendship with him that is not easy.

At the same time, she begins experiencing disturbing psychic visions, including one of an accident she later witnesses happen in real life. Rowan, a student at Nevermore, dies mysteriously. By Wednesday, serious investigations are underway that uncover secrets about the school and its dark history.

As the season progresses, Wednesday uncovers the truth about Hyde, the monster attacking students. A shocking twist reveals the connection between Hyde and Tyler.

Wednesday confronts Marilyn Thornhill, the mastermind behind the murders, in the final showdown of the season. Wednesday is quick on her feet and has friends who help her stop the plan, preventing Nevermore Academy from being destroyed.

Wednesday season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix.

