Will there be She the People season 2? Renewal status and more

She the People is a 2025 American sitcom created by Tyler Perry, available for streaming on Netflix. The first part of the show premiered on May 22, 2025, with eight episodes. The show is available on Netflix, where you can also find Perry's other work thanks to his ongoing partnership with the site.

As for She the People season 2, there has been no official announcement regarding its renewal. However, the first season has not concluded yet. Netflix has split season 1 into two parts. While the first eight episodes are already streaming, part 2 with the remaining eight episodes is set to premiere on August 14, 2025.

The plot revolves around Antoinette Dunkerson’s political and personal struggles. She begins as a candidate for lieutenant governor and wins the election. The story then follows her interactions with a condescending and sexist governor.

Meanwhile, her family must adjust to public scrutiny. She must balance duty, identity, and relationships while navigating politics. Each character adds humor, tension, and authenticity to the plot. Funny and tricky things happen in her personal and professional lives at the same time.

Renewal status of She the People season 2

She the People has not yet been renewed for a second season. Netflix has made no announcement about season 2 at the time of writing. But fans of the show can look forward to part 2 of season 1, which comes out on August 14, 2025. This sitcom is one of the few on Netflix that has 16 episodes in a single season, which are released in two parts.

Part 1, which premiered on May 22, 2025, includes eight episodes. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes long. The episodes showcase the unfolding journey of Antoinette Dunkerson as she navigates her new political life. The ending of part 1 hints at a major twist involving an emergency at the governor's office, building suspense for the continuation in part 2.

Production, direction, and cast

Tyler Perry is the writer, director, and producer of She the People. He and Niya Palmer co-created the series. Actress Terri J. Vaughn, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Perry and Palmer are executive producers. Tony L. Strickland and Angi Bones are also producers of the show for Tyler Perry Studios.

Terri J. Vaughn plays Antoinette Dunkerson in the series. Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson, Jade Novah as Shamika, and Drew are among the other key cast members.

Robert Craighead as Governor Harper, Dyon Brooks as Basil, Karon Riley as Michael, Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson, and Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson. Part 2 of season 1 is anticipated to see the return of the majority of the original cast.

Plot of the series

She the People follows newly elected Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Dunkerson as she embarks on a demanding career path. The storyline emphasizes the structural barriers that women in leadership must overcome, particularly when a sexist governor leads them. She finds her role more demanding than she anticipated, even after winning.

In addition to managing her home, which includes her adamant mother and adolescent children, Antoinette is working to assemble a capable team and implement meaningful changes.

She the People season 1 part 1 is currently available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

