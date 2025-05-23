She the People part 1 ending explained: Did Antoinette finally win the battle for power?

She the People is a 2025 American sitcom series created by Tyler Perry, streaming on Netflix from May 22, 2025. Antoinette Dunkerson is the main character in the show and is the first Black woman to be Mississippi's lieutenant governor.

The first part, which has eight episodes, shows how she dealt with racism, s*xism, and family problems in a politically hostile setting. Perry and Niya Palmer co-created the series and are also executive producers. Terri J. Vaughn plays Antoinette in the show. The show's second part will be released on August 14, 2025.

The plot of She the People revolves around Antoinette’s difficult adjustment to her new role, working under Governor Harper, who is condescending and openly racist. Antoinette faces hostility from his appointed staff, who are determined to keep her powerless.

The series balances political satire with family drama, focusing on Antoinette’s fight to gain control and bring change while supporting her family, including her two teenagers and cousin Shamika. The storyline also explores Antoinette’s personal life, including her budding yet complicated romance with her head of security.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from She the People part 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

The production of She the People showcases Tyler Perry’s signature blend of comedy and social commentary. As part 1 ends, Antoinette takes a major step toward winning the battle for power by asserting her right to hire her own team and openly challenging Governor Harper’s control.

While she has not yet fully secured her authority, the governor’s health crisis and her growing support position her strongly to take on a leadership role soon. This important moment adds a big twist, with Harper's health problems and the pipeline controversy ending in a cliffhanger that promises a thrilling second part.

Antoinette’s fight for control and Governor Harper’s fate

The ending of She the People part 1 centers on Antoinette’s growing resistance to the political barriers imposed by Governor Harper and his loyalists. From the beginning, Harper’s staff—mostly white men appointed to control Antoinette’s actions—work to undermine her authority.

They restrict her ability to hire her own team and assign her menial or humiliating tasks to keep her sidelined. Despite this, Antoinette manages to bring in Shamika as an assistant, but it is clear that she needs smarter, more capable advisors.

Towards the finale, Antoinette researches the rules governing lieutenant governors and realizes she can assert more control than Harper lets on. This revelation emboldens her to bring in three trusted friends from Harvard—Kelly, Pamela, and Danny—as her advisors, signaling a clear challenge to Harper’s control. This move unsettles Henry, the current chief of staff, who loses his position.

Meanwhile, Governor Harper’s health deteriorates rapidly under pressure, notably after a tense public disagreement with Antoinette at a press conference. The confrontation exposes Harper’s weakness and signals the shifting power dynamic.

Shortly after, Harper suffers what appears to be a heart attack, leaving his fate uncertain but clearly signaling a potential power vacuum. This development means Antoinette might step in as acting governor, at least temporarily, giving her a chance to implement change and assert real power for the first time.

The pipeline deal: Antoinette’s battle against environmental and social injustice

A major plotline throughout part 1 is the controversial pipeline project approved by Governor Harper. This deal calls for building a pipeline through poor and minority neighbourhoods in Mississippi and two other states. Harper says the project will create jobs, but it will actually displace thousands of poor people and hurt communities of colour more than others without giving them any benefits.

Antoinette is worried about how the pipeline will affect people and the environment, and she wants it to be rerouted so that it doesn't go through residential areas. But Harper won't agree to this change because it would hurt white-owned farmland, which is where his political support and money come from.

Harper makes things worse by using Antoinette to send official notices to local pastors, pressuring them to go along with the project even though they don't want to. Turns out, Reverend Jones, one of the pastors, is corrupt and working with Harper.

Antoinette devises a clever legal strategy to delay the pipeline by proving that a church on the pipeline’s path is a protected historic site once frequented by Martin Luther King Jr. This move buys her time and exposes the greed and racial injustice behind the deal.

However, the pipeline’s future remains uncertain, dependent on the political power struggle unfolding between Antoinette and Harper. The series ends with the pipeline project stalled but far from resolved, highlighting the ongoing challenge Antoinette faces.

Antoinette’s personal life and relationships amid political turmoil in She the People

Alongside political battles, She the People explores Antoinette’s personal challenges as a single mother of two teenagers, Lola and Titus, who each have their own struggles.

Lola, in particular, seeks to emulate her mother but also acts out, creating tension and emotional complexity in their relationship. The series portrays Antoinette’s efforts to balance demanding political responsibilities with her family life realistically and empathetically.

A subtle romantic subplot develops between Antoinette and her head of security, Michael Davis. Although there is mutual attraction, Antoinette initially dismisses the possibility of dating due to professional boundaries. A humorous misunderstanding involving a jar of pickles and a romantic note leads Antoinette to fire Michael, only to later apologize when she learns the note was meant for someone else.

Michael reveals he is interested but remains professional, choosing to work elsewhere. This delicate romance remains unresolved but sets the stage for further development in part 2.

Power struggles and systemic barriers

Antoinette’s struggle to assert authority in her office highlights the systemic racism and s*xism embedded within Mississippi’s political landscape. Governor Harper, openly condescending and racist, exemplifies these obstacles. His strategy to sideline Antoinette involves denying her the right to hire her own staff and assigning her trivial tasks to prevent meaningful progress.

Despite these efforts, Antoinette’s resilience and intelligence shine through. Her decision to bring trusted advisors onboard marks a turning point, signaling her refusal to be marginalized. The public disagreement with Harper and her vocal opposition to the pipeline deal demonstrate her growing confidence and willingness to challenge entrenched power structures.

Harper’s declining health and subsequent incapacitation symbolize the weakening hold of old political powers. Antoinette’s possible rise to acting governor offers a hopeful, though complicated, shift in leadership. The series portrays this transition with nuance, showing both the opportunities and the resistance she will face.

She the People part 1 is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

