Will there be Task season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

Task season 2 is now a question after the conclusion of the HBO Max crime drama. Task season 1 premiered on September 7, 2025, and concluded on October 19, 2025, with seven episodes.
Created and executive produced by Brad Ingelsby, the series is directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Michele Schwartz, with executive producers Mark Roybal, David Crockett, and Jeremy Yaches. The main cast includes Mark Ruffalo as FBI Agent Tom Brandis, Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast, Emilia Jones as Maeve, and Martha Plimpton as Nora Brandis.
HBO has not announced a renewal or cancellation, and no production plans have been confirmed, raising discussions about the status of Task season 2.
Task season 2 renewal updates
At this time, HBO has not renewed Task season 2. The series was released as a limited crime drama when it premiered on September 7, 2025. However, the network has not labeled the story as concluded, and there has been no statement from HBO about ending the series. This leaves Task in an uncertain position. Renewal remains possible based on viewership performance, awards consideration, and the availability of the cast.
Series creator Brad Ingelsby has confirmed interest in continuing the story and stated in an October 2025 Esquire interview that he would "love to have a chance to do another season of Task,” noting he has additional storylines. The series is being campaigned in the Drama category for the Golden Globes rather than as a Limited Series, indicating it may continue.
What have the cast and creators said about Task season 2?
While HBO has not shared renewal updates, Ingelsby and key cast members have commented on the possibility of Task season 2.
"I'd love to tell more stories about this place, because I love writing about this place," he says in his October 2025 Esquire interview.
He also confirmed that he has additional story ideas and wants to continue exploring themes connected to his home region of Delaware and Chester County. He said that viewer response plays an important role in determining its future.
What could Task season 2 be all about?
If HBO decides to make a second season of Task, the story will probably change from Robbie's story in season 1, which was about him robbing the Dark Hearts motorcycle gang and ended with the murders of several characters.
Now that Robbie's narrative is over, the next season should probably be on FBI Agent Tom Brandis, who could get a new case in Pennsylvania or somewhere else. Brad Ingelsby, the creator, has said that Task is meant to be a criminal anthology with characters that show up again and again, which supports a change in focus.
Who could return for Task season 2?
If a second season of Task continues as a follow-up to season 1 rather than a complete reboot, several key cast members could return. These may include:
- Mark Ruffalo as FBI Agent Tom Brandis
- Emilia Jones as Maeve
- Martha Plimpton as Special Agent Nora Brandis
- Thuso Mbedu as Sam Brandis
- Sam Keeley as Liam
Characters such as Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), Lizzie Stover (Alison Oliver), and Cliff Broward (Raúl Castillo) are unlikely to return due to their deaths in season 1. However, flashbacks or case file footage could allow these actors to reappear.
Ruffalo’s schedule is one consideration. He is currently filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is attached to Crime 101 and Good Sex. Production may need to adjust filming start dates if he continues to lead the series.
Task is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. All seven episodes of season 1 are currently available for viewing. Viewers can revisit the first season while waiting for updates about season 2.