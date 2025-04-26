Will Young Sheldon have a season 8? Future of the series explored

Young Sheldon is a sitcom series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS that aired for seven seasons between 2017 and 2024. It is the spin-off prequel to the network’s popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which Lorre created with Bill Prady and ran for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019. Both shows have been successful and are rated 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since the series finale aired on May 16, 2024, there has been no official statement on it being picked up for a season 8. As such, fans are not likely to get any new episodes of the show.

Young Sheldon tells the story of the childhood days of theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper, first played by Jim Parsons in TBBT. In the show, the character’s younger self is portrayed by Iain Armitage. The series wrapped up with the death of Sheldon’s father, George Cooper Sr, when the young genius turns 14. This moment was referenced in the original series.

George’s death was a turning point for Sheldon and his family, and the showrunners wanted to do justice to it. In an interview with Deadline published on February 13, 2024, executive producer Steve Holland explained the decision to end the show on that note.

“There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14. We started talking about the future of show, and what it looked like. This is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong, while it was on top," he said.

Young Sheldon has its own spin-off

While Sheldon is seen going off to Caltech in the final episode of Young Sheldon, the story of his family continues in the ongoing spin-off, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage. The family is based in the fictional town of Medford, Texas. It follows Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, played by Montana Jordan, and his girlfriend-turned-wife, Mandy, who is 12 years older than him, played by Emily Osment.

Georgie also appeared in TBBT as an adult, played by Jerry O'Connell, while Mandy was first introduced in Young Sheldon, where she and Georgie had a baby named Cee Cee out of wedlock. The new show, created by Lorre and Molaro, along with Steve Holland, premiered on CBS on October 17, 2024.

The first season is slated to have 18 episodes and will run through May 2025.

"It’s always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It’s also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude, and isn’t just Young Sheldon season 8,” Holland told Variety in May 2024.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage has already been renewed by CBS for a second season, according to reports by Deadline on February 20, 2025.

Streaming details of the complete Young Sheldon series

All seven seasons of Young Sheldon are currently available for streaming across multiple platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

As of January 2025, Netflix offers three subscription plans in the U.S

Standard with Ads : $7.99/month

: $7.99/month Standard (Ad-Free) : $17.99/month

: $17.99/month Premium (Ad-Free, 4K): $24.99/month

As of April 2025, Amazon Prime Video offers several subscription options for U.S. users:

Prime Video Standalone Plan : $8.99/month, includes access to Prime Video's full streaming library with ads.

: $8.99/month, includes access to Prime Video's full streaming library with ads. Amazon Prime Membership : $14.99/month or $139/year, includes Prime Video (with ads), free shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

: $14.99/month or $139/year, includes Prime Video (with ads), free shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Ad-Free Upgrade : An additional $2.99/month to remove ads from Prime Video content.

: An additional $2.99/month to remove ads from Prime Video content. Prime Access : $6.99/month, discounted rate for qualifying government assistance recipients.

: $6.99/month, discounted rate for qualifying government assistance recipients. Prime Student: $7.49/month or $69/year, available to students with a valid school email address.

As of April 2025, Disney+ offers various subscription plans for U.S. users:

Disney+ Basic (With Ads) : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Disney+ Premium (No Ads) : $15.99/month or $159.99/year

: $15.99/month or $159.99/year Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Basic (With Ads) : $10.99/month

: $10.99/month Disney+ & Hulu Bundle Premium (No Ads) : $19.99/month

: $19.99/month Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+ Bundle Basic (With Ads) : $16.99/month

: $16.99/month Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+ Bundle Premium (No Ads): $26.99/month

As of April 2025, Hulu offers a variety of subscription plans for U.S. users:

Hulu (With Ads) : $9.99/month or $99.99/year

: $9.99/month or $99.99/year Hulu (No Ads) : $18.99/month

: $18.99/month Hulu + Live TV (With Ads) : $82.99/month

: $82.99/month Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV : $95.99/month

: $95.99/month Student Discount: $1.99/month for Hulu (With Ads)

As of April 2025, Max (formerly HBO Max) offers the following subscription plans for U.S. users:

Basic with Ads : $9.99/month or $99.99/year

: $9.99/month or $99.99/year Standard (Ad-Free) : $16.99/month or $169.99/year

: $16.99/month or $169.99/year Premium (Ultimate Ad-Free): $20.99/month or $209.99/year

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More