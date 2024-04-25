X-Men '97 episode 7 ending explained: Who was behind the Genosha attacks? Details explored

While the future might have seemed hopeful following last week's outing, X-Men '97 episode 7 delivered a 30 minutes that painted a grim picture of things that are yet to come. With the revelation that it was Bastion behind the attacks in Genosha and that he is working with Mr. Sentinel, it certainly doesn't bode well for our titular mutant group.

X-Men '97 episode 7 also finally gave us a confirmation regarding Magneto's fate. After seemingly dying on Genosha, it turns out that the mutant is alive but in the captivity of Bastion, who has sinister plans for him in the future. On top of that, we also got a surprise Marvel cameo in the episode, and overall, a lot was set up as viewers head into the final stretch of the season.

Rogue meets Captain America in X-Men '97 episode 7

With the X-Men gathered at Gambit's funeral, an angry Rogue decides to skip it to hunt down Boliver Trask and Henry Gyrich. Her path of revenge eventually leads her to Captain America, who offers her information regarding their location, and reveals that they are tied to an organization called OZT. Rogue asks him to join her, but he refuses, as that wouldn't be the ideal way to deal with the situation and he would rather do it by the book.

Enraged by his answer, Rogue flies up into the sky and throws his shield into the mountains and snaps back at him, saying that there is no use for it anymore then. He eventually finds Gyrich in Mexico and uses his powers on him, which gives her a vision of a mysterious man and Nimrod.

The mutants head back to Genosha in X-Men '97 episode 7

In X-Men '97 episode 7, the titular team heads back to Genosha to help mutants that were affected by the attacks. This is when the government decides that there won't be any more rescue efforts made there. While Scott tries to find Madelyne Pryor's body in the rubble, they come across an injured Emma Frost, who is revealed to have survived the attacks due to a new mutation that activated her diamond body.

Following the events, the X-Men get a message from Boliver Trask, asking them to come to Madripoor. The group tracks down Rogue and brings her with them. Trask then reveals to the X-Men a new set of advanced Sentinels, and with him being worried about the program, he decides to throw himself off a building. However, he is caught by Rogue at the last moment. In a fit of rage though, she eventually lets go and makes him fall to his death.

Bastion is revealed to be behind the Genosha attacks alongside Mr. Sinister in X-Men '97 episode 7

Unfortunately, Trask doesn't die, as a Sentinel technology that was bonded to him activates and he turns into a Prime Sentinel. The X-Men find themselves in a tough battle as the Sentinel proves to be quite strong, but Cable arrives in the nick of time to save them and it is here that Scott realizes it is his son from the future. However, Cable warns the X-Men that Mr. Sinister is working for someone much worse.

Here comes the big reveal of the episode - Mr. Sinister has been working alongside the human-sentinel hybrid Bastion and it was him that Rogue had the vision about earlier in the episode. It's also revealed that he knows about Charles Xavier's incoming visit due to him being able to communicate with the Shi'ar, and also the fact that he has plans for the Magneto he is holding in captivity.

What those plans are still remain unknown, but Bastion's arrival truly doesn't bode well for the X-Men given he is one of their biggest antagonists in the comics.

X-Men '97 episode 7 is currently streaming on Disney+.