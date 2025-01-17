XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: A detailed guide to the featured songs

Released on January 16, XO, Kitty season 2 continues its mix of heartfelt drama and impactful storytelling, with music playing a key role in setting the tone. The season builds on the first, featuring a soundtrack of K-pop and global hits to enhance key moments in the story.

For viewers unfamiliar with K-pop, this list serves as a guide to the songs featured in XO, Kitty season 2. Below is a breakdown of the tracks featured in each episode.

All the songs featured in XO, Kitty season 2

Anna Cathcart as Kitty and Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho in XO, Kitty Season 2 ( via Netflix Tudum)

This section provides an episode-wise breakdown of all the songs featured in XO Kitty season 2, showcasing a mix of popular K-pop tracks and international hits that complement the story's emotional and narrative arcs.

Episode 1 of XO, Kitty season 2 – K.I.S.S. Me Again

I Am – IVE

I Do – G(I)-DLE

Mr. Moon – Composed by Jina and Shirly

Curling Field – Tamiz (feat. Juicelove)

Off the Record – IVE

WE GOT SO MUCH – LE SERRAFIM

BIBI VENGENACE – BIBI

Episode 2 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Never Been Kissed

Fireworks – Aimers

Not While I’m Around (from Sweeny Todd) sung by Dae (Minyeong Choi)

Super Shy (NewJeans) sung by Eunice (Han Bi Ryu)

And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Jennifer Hudson) sung by Mihee (Sunny Oh)

If Perfect Was Real – La Felix

Sheperd’s Pie – High Society

Look Like Money – Mansawakili

Next To Mexico (DCUP & La Felix Remix) – La Felix, Good Night Keaton

Amazing – Marc Jackson Burrows

Kalliope – Roman Gian Arthur

Show Me How – Superpop

Touch Me Now – Emma Lov

Pull Up – itsnicklus

Camera Shy – Aleksandrs Hromcovs, Emilie Fitz Gerald

Crazy Like You – Chung Ha, Bibi

Episode 3 of XO, Kitty season 2 – New Year’s Kiss

Cheery Greeting Feat Junggigo – Aquibird

Camelia Lady (Choi Jihee) sung by Dae

Colors – Aimers

Fearless – LE SERRAFIM

Keeping The Fire – X:IN

Make Some Noise – HiFive

Candy Pop – HiFive

Have I Been on Your Mind – Roman Kayz

Episode 4 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss and Tell

Nun Na Nu Na – cignature

Kaja – Aden K

Larabar – Wet

Episode 5 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kissing Cousins

When It Gets Tough 1515 – Madi Diaz

Amazing Grace (Public Domain) sung by Stella (Audrey Hyunh)

Diamond In The Dark – Jasemine J Park

Feels So Good – Jay Marchowitz

I’ll Take You Down – Lola Delon

Face to Face – Kenzie

Episode 6 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss and Make Up

I Like Me Better – Lauv

Where We Go – Aimers

Can’t Stop Me – BMGPM

Passing Glance – Charlie DeYoung

Golden Rule – Extreme

Tender Touch – Ron Komie

Avenue Stroll – Alezandra Hampton

Me Too (Meghan Trainor) sung by Madison (Jocelyn Shelfo)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Elton John and Kiki Dee) sung by Dae and Eunice

I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor) sung by Kitty (Anna Cathcart)

ASSA – cignature

Amazing Grace (Public Domain) sung by young Stella

Space For Growth – David Donaldson/BMGPM

Second Chance – Kai Panschow/BMGPM

Game Show Lost 1 – 4TVMusic

Nose Pickers Paradise – John Fulford

Color Eye – Park Woo Jin

Power – Rachel Collier

Episode 7 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss of Death

Next To You – Scavenger Hunt

Cherish – Aimers

Malibu Marty – Wyatt Rouse

NolZa – SAGONG_EE_HO

Over & Over – CRAVITY

Illusion – Dua Lipa

Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

B2b – Charli XCX

Picture You – Chappell Roan

Secrets In Your Head – UNSECRET

Drama – aespa

Episode 8 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Sealed with a Kiss

XO (Only If You Say Yes) – ENHYPEN

WITH YOU – Paramount

Shake It Up – CSCS

OMG (NewJeans) sung by Eunice

Seven – Jung Kook, Latto sung by Dae

TWILIGHT SKY – APM

Favorite Son (Yellotone/ Kyle Lam) sung by Joon Ho created for the show

I Feel More Alive – RYNN

Can I Come Home – highasakite

Cast and Plot of XO, Kitty season 2

The main cast of XO, Kitty Season 2 enjoys a glamorous prom night ( via Netflix Tudum)

When Anna Cathcart was cast as Kitty Song Covey in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she had no idea how transformative the role would be. Over the years, her character evolved from a matchmaker meddling in her sister’s love life to the lead of her own spin-off, XO, Kitty.

Cathcart reflects on her journey in a Netflix Tudum interview published on January 12, 2025, stating,

"I truly had no idea how much [Kitty] was going to change my life."

She initially saw the role as a one-off romance movie but soon realized its impact on her career and personal growth.

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) following her dramatic first semester, determined to reinvent herself. The storyline picks up with Kitty navigating her breakup with Dae (Minyeong Choi), her growing feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), and the love confession from Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee).

Adding to the intrigue, Kitty delves deeper into the mystery of Simon, mentioned in her late mother’s letters, and learns more about her mother's time at KISS. XO, Kitty season 2 also brings in new dynamics with Juliana (Regan Aliyah), Yuri’s girlfriend and Kitty’s suitemate, creating a complex living situation.

Meanwhile, Q (Anthony Keyvan) remains Kitty’s steadfast confidant, and other characters, such as Stella (Audrey Huynh) and Min Ho, add depth to the narrative. XO, Kitty season 2 weaves themes of friendship, identity, and romance against the backdrop of Seoul, making it a season filled with heartfelt moments and dramatic twists.

Season 2 of XO, Kitty explores themes of growth, relationships, and cultural exploration, blending drama, romance, and humor. The soundtrack complements key moments in the story. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

