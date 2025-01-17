XO, Kitty season 2 soundtrack: A detailed guide to the featured songs

Released on January 16, XO, Kitty season 2 continues its mix of heartfelt drama and impactful storytelling, with music playing a key role in setting the tone. The season builds on the first, featuring a soundtrack of K-pop and global hits to enhance key moments in the story.
For viewers unfamiliar with K-pop, this list serves as a guide to the songs featured in XO, Kitty season 2. Below is a breakdown of the tracks featured in each episode.
All the songs featured in XO, Kitty season 2
This section provides an episode-wise breakdown of all the songs featured in XO Kitty season 2, showcasing a mix of popular K-pop tracks and international hits that complement the story's emotional and narrative arcs.
Episode 1 of XO, Kitty season 2 – K.I.S.S. Me Again
- I Am – IVE
- I Do – G(I)-DLE
- Mr. Moon – Composed by Jina and Shirly
- Curling Field – Tamiz (feat. Juicelove)
- Off the Record – IVE
- WE GOT SO MUCH – LE SERRAFIM
- BIBI VENGENACE – BIBI
Episode 2 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Never Been Kissed
- Fireworks – Aimers
- Not While I’m Around (from Sweeny Todd) sung by Dae (Minyeong Choi)
- Super Shy (NewJeans) sung by Eunice (Han Bi Ryu)
- And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going (Jennifer Hudson) sung by Mihee (Sunny Oh)
- If Perfect Was Real – La Felix
- Sheperd’s Pie – High Society
- Look Like Money – Mansawakili
- Next To Mexico (DCUP & La Felix Remix) – La Felix, Good Night Keaton
- Amazing – Marc Jackson Burrows
- Kalliope – Roman Gian Arthur
- Show Me How – Superpop
- Touch Me Now – Emma Lov
- Pull Up – itsnicklus
- Camera Shy – Aleksandrs Hromcovs, Emilie Fitz Gerald
- Crazy Like You – Chung Ha, Bibi
Episode 3 of XO, Kitty season 2 – New Year’s Kiss
- Cheery Greeting Feat Junggigo – Aquibird
- Camelia Lady (Choi Jihee) sung by Dae
- Colors – Aimers
- Fearless – LE SERRAFIM
- Keeping The Fire – X:IN
- Make Some Noise – HiFive
- Candy Pop – HiFive
- Have I Been on Your Mind – Roman Kayz
Episode 4 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss and Tell
- Nun Na Nu Na – cignature
- Kaja – Aden K
- Larabar – Wet
Episode 5 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kissing Cousins
- When It Gets Tough 1515 – Madi Diaz
- Amazing Grace (Public Domain) sung by Stella (Audrey Hyunh)
- Diamond In The Dark – Jasemine J Park
- Feels So Good – Jay Marchowitz
- I’ll Take You Down – Lola Delon
- Face to Face – Kenzie
Episode 6 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss and Make Up
- I Like Me Better – Lauv
- Where We Go – Aimers
- Can’t Stop Me – BMGPM
- Passing Glance – Charlie DeYoung
- Golden Rule – Extreme
- Tender Touch – Ron Komie
- Avenue Stroll – Alezandra Hampton
- Me Too (Meghan Trainor) sung by Madison (Jocelyn Shelfo)
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (Elton John and Kiki Dee) sung by Dae and Eunice
- I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor) sung by Kitty (Anna Cathcart)
- ASSA – cignature
- Amazing Grace (Public Domain) sung by young Stella
- Space For Growth – David Donaldson/BMGPM
- Second Chance – Kai Panschow/BMGPM
- Game Show Lost 1 – 4TVMusic
- Nose Pickers Paradise – John Fulford
- Color Eye – Park Woo Jin
- Power – Rachel Collier
Episode 7 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Kiss of Death
- Next To You – Scavenger Hunt
- Cherish – Aimers
- Malibu Marty – Wyatt Rouse
- NolZa – SAGONG_EE_HO
- Over & Over – CRAVITY
- Illusion – Dua Lipa
- Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
- B2b – Charli XCX
- Picture You – Chappell Roan
- Secrets In Your Head – UNSECRET
- Drama – aespa
Episode 8 of XO, Kitty season 2 – Sealed with a Kiss
- XO (Only If You Say Yes) – ENHYPEN
- WITH YOU – Paramount
- Shake It Up – CSCS
- OMG (NewJeans) sung by Eunice
- Seven – Jung Kook, Latto sung by Dae
- TWILIGHT SKY – APM
- Favorite Son (Yellotone/ Kyle Lam) sung by Joon Ho created for the show
- I Feel More Alive – RYNN
- Can I Come Home – highasakite
Cast and Plot of XO, Kitty season 2
When Anna Cathcart was cast as Kitty Song Covey in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she had no idea how transformative the role would be. Over the years, her character evolved from a matchmaker meddling in her sister’s love life to the lead of her own spin-off, XO, Kitty.
Cathcart reflects on her journey in a Netflix Tudum interview published on January 12, 2025, stating,
"I truly had no idea how much [Kitty] was going to change my life."
She initially saw the role as a one-off romance movie but soon realized its impact on her career and personal growth.
In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty returns to the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) following her dramatic first semester, determined to reinvent herself. The storyline picks up with Kitty navigating her breakup with Dae (Minyeong Choi), her growing feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim), and the love confession from Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee).
Adding to the intrigue, Kitty delves deeper into the mystery of Simon, mentioned in her late mother’s letters, and learns more about her mother's time at KISS. XO, Kitty season 2 also brings in new dynamics with Juliana (Regan Aliyah), Yuri’s girlfriend and Kitty’s suitemate, creating a complex living situation.
Meanwhile, Q (Anthony Keyvan) remains Kitty’s steadfast confidant, and other characters, such as Stella (Audrey Huynh) and Min Ho, add depth to the narrative. XO, Kitty season 2 weaves themes of friendship, identity, and romance against the backdrop of Seoul, making it a season filled with heartfelt moments and dramatic twists.
Season 2 of XO, Kitty explores themes of growth, relationships, and cultural exploration, blending drama, romance, and humor. The soundtrack complements key moments in the story. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.