Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, titled Thanksgiving, is set to air on March 14, 2025, at midnight PT/3:00 am ET. Fans of the series can stream the latest episode on Paramount+ with Showtime.

The stakes for the surviving members of the 1996 aircraft disaster get higher as the show runs on. The episode delves deeper into the psychological and emotional conflicts of the characters as they face the terrible memories of their time in the wilderness.

In the upcoming episode, fans will witness how the surviving members of Yellowjackets continue to grapple with their traumatic past.

Everything to know about Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

Release date and time

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 will be available for streaming on March 14, 2025, at midnight PT/3:00 am ET. Here are the release times for major regions across the USA:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 14, 2025 3:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) March 14, 2025 2:00 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 14, 2025 1:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 14, 2025 12:00 AM

Where to watch

Fans can watch Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 on Paramount+ with Showtime. The platform can be accessed for both the latest episodes and previous seasons.

What to expect from Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, titled Thanksgiving, brings forth a chilling set of developments. For the survivors, things get quite complex when group members start to turn against one another.

The vacation of the Sadecki family takes an unexpected turn and Misty discovers a clue suggesting a revelation from their sinister past.

As the survivors continue to struggle with their trauma, they face more challenges that test their moral compass. The episode also looks at how the group's psychological wounds show up in their grown-up life.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will also witness how the past and present converge. Misty’s investigation into Lottie's death intensifies as the stakes become higher.

Production, direction, and cast

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 is directed by Pete Chatmon, with the episode being written by Emily St. James and Libby Hill. The series creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, continue to serve as executive producers alongside Jonathan Lisco, Drew Comins, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, and Jeff Byrd.

The main cast and characters in the past timeline are Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton playing the younger iterations of the major characters. Adult forms of the characters are presented by Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell.

A quick recap of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5

In Yellowjackets season 3 episode 5, titled Did Tai Do That?, the survivors grapple with the aftermath of Lottie’s death and the punishment of Coach Ben. The group decides on a firing squad to determine Ben’s fate, with Tai drawing the King of Hearts card to become the executioner. The episode takes viewers through the emotional turmoil of each character as they struggle with their moral decisions.

Misty starts her own inquiry while also learning upsetting specifics about Lottie's passing. She discovers that Lottie's phone vanished and that surrounding her death there are inexplicable elements.

Misty teams up with Shauna and Walter, the latter of whom believes Lottie had been murdered. The episode sets the stage for a deeper investigation into the truth behind Lottie's demise.

In the past timeline, Tai's internal conflict about executing Ben continues. She is urged by Van to awaken "Dark Tai," but her attempt to do so fails. As Ben's execution looms, the group’s complex dynamics and the mounting pressure to survive are on full display. The episode ends on a tense note, leaving viewers wondering about the future of the group.

All the released episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are now available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime.

